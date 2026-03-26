Easy Delivery Co. conquers consoles: More than just a leisurely trip

The successful indie hit "Easy Delivery Co." leaves its PC niche today and is released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. What at first glance appears to be a relaxed, retro-style package delivery simulation reveals itself upon closer inspection to be an atmospheric mystery trip with a disturbing undercurrent.

The gameplay from solo developer Sam C. sounds simple: You hop into your little Kei truck, deliver packages in a snowy mountain town, and try not to freeze to death on wages far below minimum wage. But anyone familiar with the Steam version (95% positive reviews) knows that the developers' "no secrets" promises are pure sarcasm.

The game world of “Easy Delivery Co.The game has a distinctly "Lynch-like" vibe. As you buy overpriced fuel and rumble through the desolate areas of Mountain Town, Fishing Village, and Snowy Peaks, you quickly start wondering why you're the only courier for miles around.

Focus on immersion rather than comfort

The console version brings the full package that made the PC sleeper hit so big:

No GPS, no map markers: You really need to learn the city streets to be efficient. This improves your orientation, but also intensifies the feeling of isolation.

You really need to learn the city streets to be efficient. This improves your orientation, but also intensifies the feeling of isolation. Resource Management: Fuel, heat, and energy are your constant adversaries. An empty fuel booklet in the middle of a blizzard isn't just an annoyance here, it's a real problem.

Fuel, heat, and energy are your constant adversaries. An empty fuel booklet in the middle of a blizzard isn't just an annoyance here, it's a real problem. Technology upgrade: To unlock new areas, you need to upgrade your truck with snow chains or better tires – progress here is earned mechanically.

To unlock new areas, you need to upgrade your truck with snow chains or better tires – progress here is earned mechanically. Soundtrack: The mix of lo-fi, drum and bass and jungle perfectly captures the melancholic yet driving mood.

Easy Delivery Co. It occupies a niche we rarely see: It's "cozy horror" or a "work simulator with existential angst." The PS1-style graphics aren't just for show; they amplify the unease in the otherwise idyllic mountain setting. Those simply looking for a relaxing drive will find it here, but they'll miss the subtle story of disappearances and corporate control simmering beneath the surface.

Despite selling 250.000 units on Steam, the game will remain a unique title on consoles. It's neither a Euro Truck Simulator nor a classic horror game. Its success hinges on whether console players are willing to forgo convenience features like GPS in order to fully immerse themselves in the dense atmosphere. For fans of atmospheric indie games, however, it's a must-buy.