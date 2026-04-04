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Echoes of Aincrad: Story trailer shows your life, your struggle, your death

If you die, you're dead. Experience the story trailer for Echoes of Aincrad. The new SAO adventure will be released on July 10, 2026 for PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author
ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and Niklas's Padawan, Lukas Neumann follows the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus is on covering current industry topics and...
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Aincrad is no longer a game. Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe reveals the brutal reality of "Aincrad" in its new story trailer.Echoes of Aincrad"Whoever falls in the virtual world never wakes up again. Game Over means the end. Period."

The trailer captures the moment when excitement turns into sheer horror. Thousands are trapped in the first full-dive VRMMORPG. We see the prisoners' panic and the harsh logic of survival. Only those who band together and trust in the knowledge of the beta testers have a chance. Every level of the floating castle claims its victims.

The search for freedom begins on July 10, 2026, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-orders are already open.

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