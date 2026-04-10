Marathon is "surreal": Ed Fries on Bungie and the Sony logo on Xbox

The gaming industry is devouring its own myths. Ed Fries, the man who once bought Bungie for Microsoft and laid the foundation for the Halo empire, finds the current market situation simply surreal. Anyone launching "Marathon" on Xbox today is greeted by a PlayStation logo – a cultural glitch in the industry's matrix.

Studios used to be the flagships of their platforms; today they are movable assets in the portfolios of global tech giants. Fries recalls in Podcast This suggests that the estrangement between Bungie and Microsoft was no accident, but rather the result of management pressure and creative differences during the Halo era. Sony's current success marks the definitive end of an era in which brands were inextricably linked to a hardware family.

Strategic irony as a permanent state

While Bungie operates largely autonomously under Sony, the visual presence of the PlayStation branding on a Microsoft console is the ultimate humiliation for the old guard of Xbox pioneers. While Fries praises the gameplay in "Marathon," the bitter aftertaste remains of an industry that sold its history to the highest-bidding competitor for $3,6 billion. Loyalty in this business is just one variable in an acquisition spreadsheet.

Behind the curious facade of brand irony, however, a fierce economic struggle for survival is raging. Bungie has raised a sum for "Marathon" that is normally reserved for blockbuster epics. $250 million development costs A month after release, the game faces a harsh reality: 1,2 million units sold at a starting price of €40 barely cover the massive investments. While critics are praising the game, the number of active players on Steam has already plummeted by over 70 percent.

It's only a matter of time before Sony realizes that the $3,6 billion for Bungie wasn't a strategic masterstroke, but rather an overpriced mistake. If the burn rate of "Marathon" continues to exceed its revenue, the studio will once again feel the urge for freedom—assuming, of course, that it can even afford the separation this time. Sony has proven in the past that it has little patience for divisions that bring prestige but leave the balance sheet deep in the red.

Anyone who pumps a quarter-billion-dollar budget into a niche market shouldn't be surprised if, in the end, their ego shines, but they have to endure the logo of their arch-enemy on the console to make a profit.