Eidos Montreal: Alien project continues despite wave of layoffs

Eidos Montreal's upcoming Alien game is unaffected by the recent layoffs at the studio and remains in development. According to industry insider Tom Henderson, the staff reductions and the cancellation of the long-running "Wildlands" project are focused on a separate department, while the survival horror game set in the Alien universe is reportedly safe.

While the multi-million dollar project "Wildlands" (working title), which had been in development for seven years, has been cancelled, development of the Xenomorph title remains unaffected, according to recent insider reports. The game, described mechanically as a mix of "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" and classic survival horror, is still reportedly planned for a 2028 release.

Focus on survival horror and stealth

The title's focus differs significantly from action-heavy installments like "Aliens: Fireteam Elite". Eidos Montreal is likely relying primarily on the strengths the studio has already demonstrated with the Deus Ex series and "Shadow of the Tomb Raider":

Parkour and puzzles: Movement is intended to play a central role, similar to the climbing sections in tomb raider.

Movement is intended to play a central role, similar to the climbing sections in tomb raider. Stealth mechanics: Players take on the role of Aubrey, who must defend herself against Xenomorphs and special forces on a dystopian space station.

Players take on the role of Aubrey, who must defend herself against Xenomorphs and special forces on a dystopian space station. Resident Evil influences: The focus is on limited resources and a depressing atmosphere.

The “Wildlands” debacle at Embracer

The Layoffs at Eidos Montreal are not a result of poor performance by the alien team, but rather the consequence of the failure of “WildlandsThis project reportedly devoured over $100 million and was said to be in "development hell," including multiple engine changes. The Embracer Group, Eidos' parent company, is pulling the plug after massive misinvestments in order to redirect the studio towards more profitable avenues – such as the Alien license.

In addition to developing Alien, Eidos Montreal continues to act as a support studio for other major brands within the Embracer group, as well as for external partners (such as the new Fable). However, the fact that studio head David Anfossi resigned as part of the current restructuring underscores the severity of the internal crisis.

The project is alive, but likely still years away. A release date no earlier than 2028 suggests the game is still in its early to mid-stage development. Technically, the title is expected to use a proven engine, which, given the dark aesthetic of the alien universe, raises high expectations for lighting and ray tracing.

The rescue of the Alien project is good news for fans of single-player horror, but the situation at Eidos Montreal remains critical. A release window starting in 2028 means we're talking about the next generation of hardware or the end of the current cycle. Players shouldn't expect any trailers anytime soon; the studio needs time to reorganize after losing almost 10% of its staff and management. The description "Tomb Raider with aliens" sounds solid from a gameplay perspective, provided Eidos incorporates the stealth expertise from Deus Ex.