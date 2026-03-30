Eidos Montreal loses 124 employees and studio head David Anfossi

Eidos Montreal is laying off nearly 10% of its workforce and simultaneously has to cope with the departure of studio head David Anfossi, putting massive pressure on the future of major projects like "Fable" and "Grounded 2". For players, this means an increased risk of delays in co-developments and growing uncertainty about the studio's stability under the Embracer Group.

The massive job cuts at Eidos Montreal mark the sad culmination of months of instability that has now reached the management level. While 124 employees are being laid off due to "changed project requirements," the sudden departure of David Anfossi leaves a power vacuum at a critical stage of production.

The chronicle of a perpetual crisis

This isn't the first time the studio has had to take a hit. Since its acquisition by the Embracer Group in 2022, Eidos Montreal's history has resembled an endless list of cost-cutting measures.

December 2025: The last wave of layoffs was only a few months ago.

The last wave of layoffs was only a few months ago. April 2025: 75 employees had to leave the studio.

75 employees had to leave the studio. January 2024: Massive cuts as part of the Embracer restructuring.

The fact that another 124 jobs are being cut suggests that previous consolidation attempts have failed. The studio emphasizes that it's not due to employee performance, but rather structural adjustments – small comfort to those affected, some of whom work on prestigious brands such as "Fable“working in collaboration with Playground Games.”

Leadership change in turbulent times

David Anfossi's departure comes as a complete surprise. As the long-time head of the studio, he was the face behind reboots like Deus Ex and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The fact that no direct successor has been presented, but only a "transition plan" is mentioned, speaks volumes. In game development, continuity at the top is crucial for a project's vision. Without a firm leader, the current work on Grounded 2 and the support for Fable could stall.

Eidos Montreal currently functions primarily as a highly specialized support developer for Microsoft titles. When over 100 specialists are reassigned from production and support, it has an immediate impact on polishing and the asset pipeline. In the past, we have often seen such cuts lead either to release delays or a drop in quality, as the remaining teams have to shoulder the workload.

Furthermore, the list of previously canceled projects is painful: a new Deus Ex or a Legacy of Kain reboot seems a distant prospect under these circumstances. The studio is fighting for its very survival instead of taking creative risks.