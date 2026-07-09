A nightmare of paper and steel: First look at Hidden Edge in the Shadows

Chinese developer Shiyue Game is releasing Hidden Edge in the Shadows, a new first-person extraction shooter built on Unreal Engine 5 that blends the popular genre with classic Asian horror. Instead of modern firearms, the title relies entirely on traditional melee weapons and dark folk myths.

Paper armies and UE5 horror

The setting eschews the Western military aesthetic of current extraction shooters. You wander through abandoned villages, crumbling temples, and misty ruins, all rendered incredibly dark by the Unreal Engine 5. The horror is subtle, drawing deeply on Chinese folklore and relying on psychological terror rather than mere jump scares. Life-size paper dolls suddenly appear behind you, mythical creatures lurk in candlelight or beneath the surface of the water. Dark, gritty, and utterly merciless.

You fight in first-person perspective with traditional Chinese weapons such as swords, spears, war fans, and halberds. According to the developers, the combat system is extremely hardcore. Every strike requires precise timing for parries, dodges, and counterattacks. A single mistake in melee combat often means death. The system is reminiscent of a mix between "Chivalry" and "Sekiro," but in first-person view and with the constant risk of losing all your loot.

Class diversity shrouded in mist

To add variety to the raids, different folkloric classes will be available. Each specialization brings its own unique abilities to overcome the dangers. Some classes rely on magical artifacts, while others use brute force, stealth mechanics, or strategic traps. However, the objective remains the same in every round: you must find rare treasures in the cursed zones and reach the extraction point alive. Those who become too greedy and die lose everything.

The game's greatest strength lies in its fresh setting. The combination of intense first-person melee combat and an Asian horror scenario sets it apart from the competition. Everything hinges on the precision of the combat system. If the hit feedback is inaccurate, the hardcore concept quickly devolves into a frustrating fiasco. If the controls are flawless, however, we're in for a seriously gripping hidden gem.

The release date for "Hidden Edge in the Shadows" is currently unclear.