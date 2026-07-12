A new star system: Digital Extremes will send Warframe players to Tau in 2026.

The free narrative chapter “Warframe: Tau” will expand the free-to-play shooter “Warframe” later this year with a completely new star map, thus leaving the familiar Origin system for the first time.

In addition to this story jump, the update brings the noir-inspired detective chassis Brysko, the first poker-based card game called Portau, and a direct content collaboration with Epic Games for Fortnite.

The jump into the rope system

Digital Extremes is abandoning the game's familiar geography. The expansion centers on the ring city of Fornax, which serves as a new environment for missions. Visually, the area is designed as a bleak metropolis with perpetual black rain and features casinos, docks, and slums.

Here, the lore character Albrecht Entrati awaits the players. The opposing faction, the "Fornax Drowners," is an evolutionary offshoot of the well-known Sentients. They are under the command of the drug lord The Hunra, who controls the underworld through the distribution of a substance called Bloom.

Brysko, card games and the release roadmap

Brysko is the 65th Warframe introduced to the game. Its unique feature lies in its presentation: the Sentient Warframe remains outwardly silent, but possesses an internal monologue, voiced by Matthew Mercer in the English version. The kit includes the "Rain & Shine" brass knuckles, explosive playing cards, and the "Corecracker" Magnum revolver ability.

The integrated minigame Portau uses the mechanics of poker, but has been thematically adapted to the gambling dens of Fornax. Players place bets using the symbols Blooms, Cores, Moons, and Suns.

The content plan for the coming months is set. Starting today, the Mesa Heirloom Collection, including a customizable poncho, and the Fortnite crossover are available. Anyone who purchases a Warframe product from the Epic Games Store will receive the Excalibur skin in Fortnite. Additionally, the song "PARTY OF YOUR LIFETIME" is being added to Fortnite Festival.

August 2026: “Amir’s Shockwave” replaces the classic Nightwave system with a 1999 remake-specific design including a text RPG minigame.

“Amir’s Shockwave” replaces the classic Nightwave system with a 1999 remake-specific design including a text RPG minigame. Fall 2026: The "Iceblade of Narin" update brings the 66th ice chassis, a rework for Banshee, and Citrine Prime Access.

The "Iceblade of Narin" update brings the 66th ice chassis, a rework for Banshee, and Citrine Prime Access. July 2027: The next TennoCon will take place again in London, Canada, on July 16 and 17, 2027.

Soulframe shows mounts and progression

During the live show, the spin-off "Soulframe" was also presented with a new gameplay demo. The demo showcased "Warsongs Fable," which introduces a corrupted path for character progression. It also includes a fishing minigame and the long-awaited mount system. The development team also confirmed voice roles for Ben Starr and Jennifer English. Digital Extremes has still not announced a specific release window for Soulframe.

Digital Extremes isn't simply maintaining existing content; they're significantly scaling up the core engine and the lore. A completely new star system after almost 14 years is the necessary foundation to break the technological and content stagnation of the Origin system. For players, this means that the entry point in late 2026 delivers genuine gameplay value instead of mere grinding and recycling.