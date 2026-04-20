Elden Ring conquers the IMAX – Live-action announced for the Intermediate Lands

Bandai Namco and A24 are bringing FromSoftware's epic "Elden Ring" to the big screen. Director Alex Garland is bringing the dark mythology to life with a renowned cast for the IMAX format.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and A24 have set the theatrical release date for the live-action adaptation of Elden Ring for March 3, 2028. Alex Garland will direct and write the screenplay for the project, which is technically designed entirely for the IMAX format. Production is scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

The commercialization of melancholy

The ensemble in “Elden RingThe film features a cast of established character actors and Garland regulars. Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, and Tom Burke lead the list of actors. They are joined by Nick Offerman, Jonathan Pryce, Sonoya Mizuno, and Peter Serafinowicz. Havana Rose Liu, Ruby Cruz, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, and Emma Laird are also part of the cast.

The literary and game source material by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin forms the foundation. Since its release in 2022, the action RPG has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Studio A24, known for arthouse horror and pushing aesthetic boundaries, is responsible for bringing the dark fantasy world to life. Information regarding the specific plot or its place within the complex lore is currently unavailable.

The end of narrative abstraction

The shift from interactive fragments to linear cinematic storytelling marks a turning point for the franchise. While the game derived its success from the player's own efforts and the painstaking reconstruction of the world, the film must provide a clear structure. Garland, who most recently explored the fragility of systems in "Civil War" and "Ex Machina," encounters a world that has already collapsed.

The choice of A24 suggests that the visual weight of the source material is being taken seriously. Nevertheless, the challenge remains of translating the silence of the game world into dialogue without sacrificing its mystique. The cast list is diverse, but doesn't yet reveal any familiar roles like Malenia or Ranni.

Hollywood buys itself the next guarantee of success before the ink is even dry on the sales reports.