Elder Scrolls Online: Development slowed – Combat overhaul and trial not until 2027

The Xbox layoffs are hitting ZeniMax Online Studios hard, but "The Elder Scrolls Online" continues. Following the loss of 213 employees, the studio has had to postpone its roadmap: the planned combat system overhaul and the new 12-player trial will now arrive in 2027.

Putting on a brave face

Game Director Nick Giacomini tries to calm downESO will continue to exist and isn't going anywhere. That's the good news. The downside: The remaining team simply can't maintain the previous pace.

Former developers like Morgan Goin had already hinted at it. After such extreme cost-cutting measures, familiar release cycles are a thing of the past. ZeniMax had to pull the plug.

Update 51 has been slightly delayed until September 28th. It will bring the Nowhere Vault puzzle recommendation and the Rumors system. As compensation for the delay, the developers are showering players with free content. The Greymoor chapter and the Markarth DLC will be free for everyone in November. There will also be events with free Crown Crates. The community likes this, but it only masks the underlying problem.

The bitter pills will come in 2027.

For endgame fans, the new schedule is a disappointment. The 12-player PvE trial Crimson Veldt The update that was supposed to introduce mounted combat for the first time won't be released until 2027. ZeniMax is also pushing back the urgently needed overhaul of the combat system and classes. Similarly, Update 52, with its new PvP zone, is delayed. Jerall Pass into next year.

The studio is saving the year 2026 with events, free content, and revivals of older systems. We're not venturing into truly uncharted territory for now.

ZeniMax is doing the only thing possible in this situation: damage control. The fact that ESO continues to run stably despite the loss of over 200 people and is giving away old DLCs is keeping players happy. However, anyone who was waiting for a breath of fresh air in the combat system or challenging endgame content will have to be extremely patient. The servers are stable, but the engine is sputtering.

Do you believe that ZeniMax can compensate for the loss of over 200 developers in the long term, or does the postponement to 2027 herald a gradual cost-cutting course for ESO?