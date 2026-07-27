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Endgame content update: Huge free update for Dragonkin: The Banished

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The free Dracomundus Purgatory update for Dragonkin: The Banished is here! All the info on crossplay, new weapons, and the endgame mode.

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Nacon is releasing the free "Dracomundus Purgatory" update for the hack-and-slash game "Dragonkin: The Banished". Besides new endgame content and powerful weapons, the patch finally brings true crossplay to all platforms.

Nobody wants to leave their friends behind because of the wrong console. This update completely eliminates that legacy issue and connects players on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

It's simply faster together. In addition to the overarching multiplayer mode, the developers have simplified loot distribution and revamped shared progress. Those who prefer to build their city alone can now seamlessly switch between online and offline modes without data loss. This saves frustration.

A race against time in purgatory

For veterans, the real hunt only begins in the endgame. A portal at the end of the normal hunts leads you to the Dracomundus Purgatory.

This mode puts you under immense pressure. You must clear three randomly drawn islands from a pool of over 50 areas while the clock relentlessly ticks away. To survive, you must destroy dragon altars scattered across the map. This grants valuable extra seconds. The Champion of Purgatory awaits at the end as the ultimate challenge. Defeating the boss rewards you with powerful Voracious weapons.

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Forging the perfect weapon

The new Voracious weapons will breathe new life into your build. They come with completely new passive properties that will shake up existing builds.

The grind system proves surprisingly flexible. You can sacrifice old weapons to selectively increase the power of your Voracious weapons. At the forge, you choose the affixes yourself when upgrading. The Ancestral Grid is back. Crafting equipment is no longer a pure gamble.

Dragonkin: The Banished takes exactly the right steps with this update. Crossplay was long overdue, and the new endgame offers a satisfying reward loop for dedicated players. The fact that the crafting process is less reliant on chance is a real boon for theorycrafters. A powerful package for free.

Do you prefer playing hack-and-slash games with fixed partners via crossplay, or do you grind solo in offline mode?

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