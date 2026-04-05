“Entertainment First”: Sony CEO Totoki on the end of hardware

Sony has definitively lost interest in traditional engineering. Hiroki totoki His latest statement is a declaration of surrender to the physical goods market in favor of digital domination.

The transformation from electronics pioneer to pure content manager is complete. Over 60 percent of the group's revenue now comes from the entertainment sector, with the gaming segment contributing the largest share.

In a Live interview with the BBC The Sony CEO makes it unequivocally clear that they no longer stand for hardware. The Japanese giant has been suffocated by its legacy and openly admits that price pressure from China and Korea has brought its traditional electronics division to its knees – gaming is the new, vital core of the company.

Sony is fleeing a market where Chinese and Korean manufacturers dictate prices and drive margins on televisions and players to near zero. The company realizes that selling a console or display only generates revenue once, while the software running on it can generate profits for years. Hardware is being reduced to a necessary plastic vehicle for selling lucrative licenses for games, movies, and music. Those who can no longer offer innovations in displays simply sell the pixels that illuminate them.

PlayStation as a bipolar power center

Behind the cliché that PlayStation must be "the best place to play" lies the naked struggle for survival in the fight for user time. Totoki knows that brand loyalty today no longer depends on the quality of the power supply, but on access to exclusive worlds.

But the strategy has a second, colder side: PlayStation is also meant to be the "best place to publish." This isn't a friendly offer to developers, but rather a claim to the absolute gatekeeper role. Sony will be the tollbooth where every publisher seeking access to the over 100 million players in the ecosystem must pay. In a world without real hardware competition from Xbox, this claim becomes a threat to third-party developers, who will find it nearly impossible to circumvent Sony's conditions.

The evolution to the license manager

That the company's biggest revenue generator is led by a man who sees gaming merely as a business metric in the quarterly report is the logical consequence of this realignment. His passion lies in the scalability of entertainment, not the medium itself. When Totoki talks about synergies between Crunchyroll, music licenses, and PlayStation, he means the total monetization of leisure time. In this vision, PlayStation is no longer a toy, but the central billing terminal for a global media machine. The goal is no longer the technically superior product, but the most efficient extraction of user revenue per hour.

Sony's CFO, Hiroki Totoki, is officially redefining the company as an entertainment giant. Gaming is the mainstay, generating the lion's share of its 60 percent entertainment revenue. So when Sony talks about being the best place for publishers, they're really referring to the size of the commission they receive.