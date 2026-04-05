“Entertainment First”: Sony CEO Totoki on the end of hardware

Sony has definitively lost interest in traditional engineering. Hiroki totoki His latest statement is a declaration of surrender to the physical goods market in favor of digital domination.
The transformation from electronics pioneer to pure content manager is complete. Over 60 percent of the group's revenue now comes from the entertainment sector, with the gaming segment contributing the largest share.
In a Live interview with the BBC The Sony CEO makes it unequivocally clear that they no longer stand for hardware. The Japanese giant has been suffocated by its legacy and openly admits that price pressure from China and Korea has brought its traditional electronics division to its knees – gaming is the new, vital core of the company.
Sony is fleeing a market where Chinese and Korean manufacturers dictate prices and drive margins on televisions and players to near zero. The company realizes that selling a console or display only generates revenue once, while the software running on it can generate profits for years. Hardware is being reduced to a necessary plastic vehicle for selling lucrative licenses for games, movies, and music. Those who can no longer offer innovations in displays simply sell the pixels that illuminate them.
PlayStation as a bipolar power center
Behind the cliché that PlayStation must be "the best place to play" lies the naked struggle for survival in the fight for user time. Totoki knows that brand loyalty today no longer depends on the quality of the power supply, but on access to exclusive worlds.
But the strategy has a second, colder side: PlayStation is also meant to be the "best place to publish." This isn't a friendly offer to developers, but rather a claim to the absolute gatekeeper role. Sony will be the tollbooth where every publisher seeking access to the over 100 million players in the ecosystem must pay. In a world without real hardware competition from Xbox, this claim becomes a threat to third-party developers, who will find it nearly impossible to circumvent Sony's conditions.
The evolution to the license manager
That the company's biggest revenue generator is led by a man who sees gaming merely as a business metric in the quarterly report is the logical consequence of this realignment. His passion lies in the scalability of entertainment, not the medium itself. When Totoki talks about synergies between Crunchyroll, music licenses, and PlayStation, he means the total monetization of leisure time. In this vision, PlayStation is no longer a toy, but the central billing terminal for a global media machine. The goal is no longer the technically superior product, but the most efficient extraction of user revenue per hour.
Sony's CFO, Hiroki Totoki, is officially redefining the company as an entertainment giant. Gaming is the mainstay, generating the lion's share of its 60 percent entertainment revenue. So when Sony talks about being the best place for publishers, they're really referring to the size of the commission they receive.
Ah, the goal is quite clearly to make the hardware so expensive that everyone is lured into subscription models – the wet dream of Microsoft, Sony, Nvidia, and yes, even Nintendo. With a subscription, you practically no longer own anything and are completely at the mercy of the publisher regarding content and pricing. This guy is worse than Jimbo and Hulst combined. As a hardware manufacturer, it's a disgrace. They used to be innovation drivers with the PS3 or the PSP/Vita; now they just buy off-the-shelf products, slap a PS logo on them, and rename features invented by AMD for their own product. It's kind of like Samsung smartphones: the APU designation "Snapdragon Gen 5 Elite for Galaxy" – there's no real difference to a regular Snapdragon Gen 5 Elite, but the important thing is that they can claim in marketing that they have something the competition doesn't. And now they want to do the same thing with software. Without the additional revenue (30%) from CoD, FIFA, Fortnite, and gatcha games, a viable ecosystem wouldn't even exist. They throw money at endless amounts of GAS garbage, but there's no money to clean up the PSN from AI-sloppy games or to implement quality control. I'm just saying, this is a joke. If the CEO means this kind of content, then good night.
So, as always, sorry, this drivel is just old news.
Sure, if you're barely delivering anything yourself, you try to make money off the work of others without having to do anything yourself. This became extremely prevalent during the PS4/Xbox One era, when timed exclusivity was everywhere and the two platforms were fighting over such nonsense. The Call of Duty map was available on Xbox before the PlayStation, but only PlayStation had the Destiny Strike.
It was ridiculous and, at the time, unsurpassed in its audacity and shortsightedness. Everyone paid the same amount, but there was always a platform that offered less content for the same money because Sony and Microsoft poured money into this garbage instead of developing their own games.
Well… at least that's how it seemed to me back then… games were still developed in-house, a lot of them compared to today. What we have now is the result of those decisions.
A console that is a disgrace and is practically only there to play what you can get everywhere else + less than a handful of its own exclusive games.
The PS5, Xseries, etc. are simply inferior low-budget PCs for home use and lounging on the sofa. Although the "cheap" aspect is becoming obsolete...
What has become of the PlayStation brand can only be described as shameful, and yet there are still so many who refuse to accept this and look for reasons to think it's all great xD
From that perspective, it's no wonder they no longer want to release PC games. Even if they had been successful, they need and want to "lure" people to the PlayStation platform.
If you bring everything for the PC, it runs better, looks better, and is offered at a lower price.
Sony has nothing left... they have to pursue a console-only strategy for their few remaining games just to give people a reason to buy these overpriced plastic boxes. Anyone who wants Spider-Man 9, Horizon 6, or Yokai-Yotei-Tsushima-Wasabi-Nigiri 10 now needs a PlayStation console again and has to pay Sony prices. And you get their awful service for PC...
The advantage:
All those who are already in the defense force and eagerly protect and pay homage to their lord and master in the comments, voluntarily pay 80 euros and more for these "gems", and with all the other games that these people buy on the playstation, Sony earns money per title without doing anything for it.
They lure customers in with their few titles, but then profit from all the other games, regardless of who developed them. More money, no guarantee of future backward compatibility, worse performance than on PC, no mod options, etc. ... exclusive to PlayStation.
Many wanted to switch to PCs, and some did. That option is now gone… the question is whether this will pay off for Sony.
The few exclusive games Sony has aren't really worth mentioning. They're only surviving on legacy and PS4 generation games. Looking at my own gaming habits, third-party games make up about 70% of my playtime, 30% of it.
People who play Call of Duty or FIFA buy even fewer first-party games.