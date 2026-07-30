Disappointing? First impressions of Gears of War: E-Day leaked

A multiplayer preview for "Gears of War: E-Day" was accidentally published. The general consensus is mixed: the foundation is solid, but the PvP mode hasn't impressed anyone so far.

It seems the folks at Insider Gaming got a little too carried away. An accidentally published preview report gives us our first concrete impressions of the multiplayer mode in "Gears of War: E-Day." Their verdict is surprisingly lukewarm. The mode is neither really good nor completely disastrous. It's simply okay.

That hurts. Especially for a series that owes its cult status in part to its hardcore PvP.

The author of the leak admits to personally being more of a fan of the single-player campaign. Nevertheless, the disappointment is palpable. After the lukewarm reception of "Gears 5," "Gears of War: E-Day" was supposed to be the big breakthrough.

The core mechanics are in place – now what?

The good news first: The fundamental Gears feel seems to be spot on. Movement, hit feedback, and the dark visuals all match the original. The accurate hit feedback is there. It feels like Gears.

But that doesn't seem to be enough to generate real enthusiasm. The concern remains that The Coalition isn't pushing the boundaries enough or is missing the mark with fans. We'll find out more soon: an open beta starts in early August, where we can form our own opinions.

No need to panic, but it's a clear warning shot across the bow. The gunplay seems solid, but the PvP hasn't quite ignited in the preview version. Anyone hoping for a masterful comeback should temper their expectations until the beta in August. If the game does flop, a PlayStation release is practically guaranteed, because the money has to come back, no matter what.

Does a new Gears game even need an absolutely outstanding multiplayer mode, or are you primarily there for the challenging prequel story mode?