Latest

The developers of Godfall will release Armatus on January 7th.

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

The new single-player shooter Armatus from the Godfall creators has a release date. All the info on the PS5 launch on January 7th.

Armatus

Counterplay Games has made good on its promise and given the single-player shooter "Armatus" a concrete release date of January 7th. The title thus kicks off an extremely packed spring gaming season.

The development studio Counterplay Games is thus switching from a vague winter announcement to a clear bullseye on the PS5.

Loot slashers are so yesterday, now it's all about shooting.

Many will immediately associate the name Counterplay Games with the PS5 launch title "Godfall." The colorful loot-slasher had its rough edges, but shone particularly brightly with its hit feedback and pure combat feel. Armatus picks up exactly where that leaves off. The gameplay DNA is unmistakably present, but this time the focus shifts massively to ranged combat and intense third-person shootouts.

This could absolutely work. If the studio captures the tangible gameplay feel... Godfall Take that and combine it with crisp gunplay action, and you're in for a truly gripping single-player hack-and-slasher. Anyone who's up for some well-executed shooting mayhem should definitely keep this title on their radar.

The signs are promising. Counterplay Games needs to prove they've learned from the weaknesses of "Godfall" and deliver more than just a pretty face. If the balance between weapon handling and enemy waves is right, this will be a real sleeper hit for the start of the year.

More Read

Armatus
Armatus: Decaying Paris and the Riddle of the Eternal Return Revealed

Is a powerful combat system enough for you to buy the game at launch in January, or will you remain skeptical after "Godfall"?

Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PlayStation Plus in September 2026: Sony confirms leak and adds a bonus

Sony confirms the PlayStation Plus games for September 2026. Including Sniper Elite Resistance,…

No comments

GTA 6 Extended Gameplay Showcase: All times for today's stream on Netflix and YouTube

When does the new GTA 6 gameplay premiere? All German times for…

42 comments

GTA 6 Gameplay: Rockstar focuses on ultra-realistic body simulation and a more reactive world

Rockstar Games reveals new details about GTA 6: weight gain, AI reactions, Bonnie and Clyde story and…

No comments

You Might Also Like