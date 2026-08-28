The developers of Godfall will release Armatus on January 7th.

Counterplay Games has made good on its promise and given the single-player shooter "Armatus" a concrete release date of January 7th. The title thus kicks off an extremely packed spring gaming season.

The development studio Counterplay Games is thus switching from a vague winter announcement to a clear bullseye on the PS5.

Loot slashers are so yesterday, now it's all about shooting.

Many will immediately associate the name Counterplay Games with the PS5 launch title "Godfall." The colorful loot-slasher had its rough edges, but shone particularly brightly with its hit feedback and pure combat feel. Armatus picks up exactly where that leaves off. The gameplay DNA is unmistakably present, but this time the focus shifts massively to ranged combat and intense third-person shootouts.

This could absolutely work. If the studio captures the tangible gameplay feel... Godfall Take that and combine it with crisp gunplay action, and you're in for a truly gripping single-player hack-and-slasher. Anyone who's up for some well-executed shooting mayhem should definitely keep this title on their radar.

The signs are promising. Counterplay Games needs to prove they've learned from the weaknesses of "Godfall" and deliver more than just a pretty face. If the balance between weapon handling and enemy waves is right, this will be a real sleeper hit for the start of the year.

Is a powerful combat system enough for you to buy the game at launch in January, or will you remain skeptical after "Godfall"?