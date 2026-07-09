The development of The Elder Scrolls 6 could be significantly delayed.

The latest wave of layoffs at Microsoft directly impacts the development of "The Elder Scrolls 6," depriving Bethesda Game Studios of over 50 developers, including long-time key personnel.

Internal sources from the studio confirm that the job cuts will significantly slow down production of the Skyrim sequel. An official release window doesn't yet exist. According to current reports, the game is still under development. at least two years removed from publication.

Layoffs in the Bethesda departments

The job cuts at Bethesda are part of a company-wide wave of layoffs, initially affecting 1.600 employees under new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma. Overall, Microsoft's gaming division is losing a fifth of its workforce. At Bethesda, the layoffs affect programmers, artists, and designers alike – including veterans who have been with the studio since the Morrowind era.

Internally, the reduction has led to concrete fears that the loss of studio expertise will be compensated for by hiring cheaper, external temporary workers. Bethesda uses proprietary, in-house developed tools. External staff must first painstakingly learn these tools, which takes time. The remaining developers therefore expect a significant delay to the project, as well as future crunch periods to compensate for the staff shortage.

The drama in the offices

The Bethesda Games Studio Union is currently attempting to put pressure on Microsoft via the Xbox Player Voice platform. They are partially succeeding. Internally, however, the workforce's reaction is taking on an almost morbid tone. At the studios in Dallas and Rockville, makeshift memorials have been erected for laid-off colleagues – complete with framed photos and bouquets of flowers, as is customary at funerals. Human Resources has already intervened at at least one of these memorials and had it removed.

This behavior shows how deep the shock runs. From an outsider's perspective, however, it also seems somewhat staged. Losing a job is a severe blow. To portray it like a death distorts the perspective.

The ZeniMax marshalling yard dilemma

Meanwhile, management is attempting to fill development gaps by transferring personnel. Employees from ZeniMax Online Studios (ZOS), the creators of "The Elder Scrolls Online," are supposed to help out with "The Elder Scrolls 6." This plan has a logical flaw. ZOS itself has undergone massive downsizing and, according to official reports, lost 212 employees.

At the same time, other problems are brewing at Bethesda's parent company. id Software has cut 136 of its 185 full-time positions. Obsidian Entertainment lost a quarter of its workforce and has now been appointed to a new Fallout game Assigned tasks, in which Bethesda again has to provide support. There simply aren't enough staff. The plan doesn't add up.