First the disc die-off, then the price shock: Are $120 games the new reality?

No sooner has Sony closed the lid on the physical used game market than the next debate is already brewing within the community. The potential $120 mark for a basic standard version of games – a price tag that would make many vehemently swear they'd give up on their hobby for good.

Current discussions about future software prices lack any market basis. Sony's real problem lies not in the next price increase, but in the unresolved issues of digital ownership.

$120 for software is unprofitable in the current market.

In the current industry podcast Broken Silicon discussed Hardware analyst Moore's Law Is Dead and insider Jez Corden discuss future pricing in the PlayStation ecosystem. An increase in the standard price to $120 is not currently under consideration.

After the price jump to $80 for "GTA 6," the market can barely absorb any further increases without a noticeable drop in sales. Sony knows its customers' pain threshold. Buyers' budgets are limited.

Digital sales compensate for the price pressure.

Sony doesn't even need to raise prices to $120 because the digital ecosystem automatically increases profits per game sold. With physical sales, the publisher often only retains about 50 to 60 percent of the sales price.

In its own PlayStation Store, Sony takes 100 percent of the revenue from its own games and retains a 30 percent commission from third-party developers. The remaining 70 percent is returned as guaranteed profit. This markup offsets rising development costs, making a price increase at checkout unnecessary. Sony and other third-party developers simply earn more on the same product.

The downside of the margin is temporary expropriation.

The elimination of discs grants maximum platform control. For the buyer, the legal relationship changes fundamentally. There is no ownership in the PlayStation Store. The customer acquires a pure usage license, which is bound to the terms and conditions and the existence of Sony's servers and account. An account ban, licensing disputes with rights holders, or the shutdown of verification servers means the total loss of the library. Resale is not possible. Neither is inheritance. Sony maximizes its own profit margin at the expense of buyer rights.

For gamers, the current situation offers short-term relief on the price front, but reveals the long-term risks of digital purchases. Price tags of $120 are, for now, pure fiction. The gradual erosion of one's own game library, however, is already common practice. In short: embrace the digital age before Sony takes the money the other way around.