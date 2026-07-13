First in-game images leaked: Will Assassin's Creed Witch take us to Germany?

A new media leak has revealed the first images from Ubisoft's highly anticipated "Assassin's Creed Hexe." The leaked in-game footage of a Gothic cathedral reinforces the community's speculations about the game's dark historical setting.

The well-known leaker Rogue I Tx shared an image on platform X showing a Gothic cathedral in an early stage of development. According to the insider, this building will play a key role in the story.

Architecture as a historical guidepost

The building practically screams Central European Gothic. More precisely: it looks like a German cathedral. Rumors about the setting have been circulating for some time, but this image provides visual confirmation. The architecture strongly resembles historical models from Cologne, Nuremberg, Prague, or Vienna. This further reinforces the indications that Ubisoft is throwing us right into the heart of the Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation.

This fits perfectly with previous story speculations. We're talking about the brutal... European witch huntsThis historical horror reached its absolutely deadly peak in Germany between 1626 and 1631. The mass trials in the Bamberg and Würzburg regions claimed hundreds of victims. It is the darkest chapter in European history. This is precisely where "Assassin's Creed Witch" seems to begin.

After the massive RPG monsters, the series desperately needs a change of scenery. The setting, with its superstition, religious fanaticism, and dark forests in 17th-century Germany, has enormous potential for a true stealth adventure. The leaked image shows a fresh scenario that could inject the series with the necessary dose of horror. Let's hope Ubisoft has the courage to depict the brutality of this era without embellishment.