First in-game images leaked: Will Assassin's Creed Witch take us to Germany?

A new media leak has revealed the first images from Ubisoft's highly anticipated "Assassin's Creed Hexe." The leaked in-game footage of a Gothic cathedral reinforces the community's speculations about the game's dark historical setting.
The well-known leaker Rogue I Tx shared an image on platform X showing a Gothic cathedral in an early stage of development. According to the insider, this building will play a key role in the story.
Architecture as a historical guidepost
The building practically screams Central European Gothic. More precisely: it looks like a German cathedral. Rumors about the setting have been circulating for some time, but this image provides visual confirmation. The architecture strongly resembles historical models from Cologne, Nuremberg, Prague, or Vienna. This further reinforces the indications that Ubisoft is throwing us right into the heart of the Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation.
This fits perfectly with previous story speculations. We're talking about the brutal... European witch huntsThis historical horror reached its absolutely deadly peak in Germany between 1626 and 1631. The mass trials in the Bamberg and Würzburg regions claimed hundreds of victims. It is the darkest chapter in European history. This is precisely where "Assassin's Creed Witch" seems to begin.
After the massive RPG monsters, the series desperately needs a change of scenery. The setting, with its superstition, religious fanaticism, and dark forests in 17th-century Germany, has enormous potential for a true stealth adventure. The leaked image shows a fresh scenario that could inject the series with the necessary dose of horror. Let's hope Ubisoft has the courage to depict the brutality of this era without embellishment.
After Unity and Syndicate, I became more cautious with the Assassin's Creed series. A number of games followed that I personally didn't enjoy, even though I'd been playing since the first installment. Mirage brought me back, but only briefly. Odyssey, Origins, Valhalla, and Shadows, on the other hand, didn't convince me. Hexe sounds promising, at least; I'm curious.
The great thing about the brand is that it has many different games, including different gameplay approaches. Perhaps Ubisoft, under the banner of guided innovation, will once again employ a completely different approach, which the community will surely welcome for the most part.
Let's look forward to a new Assassin's Creed 👀
And if it's a trip to Munich's Oktoberfest,
Assassin's Creed has been my constant companion in my favorite hobby for almost 20 years and is also my absolute favorite franchise of all time; no other series has managed to do this to such an extent in the past two decades, introducing optimizations in every respect from installment to installment and taking community feedback to heart.
When it comes to gaming, I think and say Assassin's Creed, that won't change and Resynced is the latest example of that.
Of course, I'll be there with Hexe from day one! 👀💯
I'm really looking forward to this part. A dark setting during the time of the witch burnings will definitely be awesome.
Let's see, I actually have no interest in European castles or the Middle Ages.
You philistine 🙂 what did you think of AC 2?
okay
I like Shadows best because of the Japanese setting.
-origins
-Odyssey
-Black flag