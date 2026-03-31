First love as an interactive picture book: The Day I Became a Bird will be released in April.

The emotional adventure game "The Day I Became a Bird" brings its story of shyness and first love to PC, PlayStation, and Switch on April 16th. Based on a French children's book, the title focuses on hand-drawn visuals and a relaxed gameplay style rather than complex mechanics.

Developers Hyper Luminal Games and Passion Animation are transforming the story of boy Frank, who tries to win the attention of his crush Sylvia – a girl who is exclusively interested in birds.

Focus on emotion rather than high score

The collaboration between animation studio Passion and adventure game specialists Hyper Luminal Games clearly aims for a "cozy game" experience. Instead of focusing on dexterity or complex puzzle chains, the game concentrates on the atmosphere of classrooms and playgrounds. According to the developers, the mechanics are limited to exploration and light collecting to avoid interrupting the narrative flow.

In an industry often characterized by visual overload, this title stands out as a true antithesis. The visual fidelity to Ingrid Chabbert's original work is the crucial point.

Narrative depth: It deals with the vulnerability of first love, a theme that often drifts into kitsch in games, but here it is grounded by the child's perspective.

It deals with the vulnerability of first love, a theme that often drifts into kitsch in games, but here it is grounded by the child's perspective. Platform choice: The painterly look should be particularly striking on the Nintendo Switch thanks to the OLED display.

The painterly look should be particularly striking on the Nintendo Switch thanks to the OLED display. Additional content: The fact that buyers on Steam and PlayStation also receive the original short film directly underlines the focus on the overall work of art rather than a mere "product".

The editions at a glance

Two versions will be available for the launch on April 16th:

Default Edition: The base game costs €14,99.

The base game costs €14,99. Feathered Adventurer Edition: Also includes the soundtrack and a digital artbook for €19,99.

The game's presence at the London Games Festival 2026 is interesting. Its inclusion in the "Official Selection" suggests that the game is technically impressive beyond its visuals and sets narrative accents that will also attract the attention of critics.

"The Day I Became a Bird" won't be a mass phenomenon, but it's a must-buy for fans of titles like Gris or Florence. Its appeal lies in its slower pace. If the controls remain as direct and simple as the trailers suggest, we can expect a short but very intense emotional experience. A game for a rainy Sunday evening when you're not in the mood for a battle royale.

Do you believe that such "Playable Poems" need to offer enough gameplay depth, or are a strong atmosphere and a good story sufficient for you?