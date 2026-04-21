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Here we go: Valve secretly uploads unboxing video for the Steam Controller

Valve is preparing for the launch of the new Steam Controller. Unboxing video spotted. All technical specifications for TMR sticks and charging pucks for 2026 are available here.

Steam Frame Machine Controller
Hardware
Niklas Author 2026
Niklas Bender
2 comments

Valve has uploaded an unboxing video of the new Steam Controller to its servers. The footage is not yet publicly available, but it unmistakably marks the start of its hardware offensive for 2026.

While official announcements are usually made with great fanfare, Valve chooses the back door route, as resourceful users have noticed.

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The end of mechanical weaknesses

The new Steam Controller Valve uses magnetic analog sticks with TMR technology. This eliminates classic stick drift, as position is determined contactlessly via magnetic fields. The sticks are also equipped with capacitive sensors that react to even the slightest touch. Valve combines this precision with two square trackpads that provide haptic feedback via four integrated motors.

A key element of the new hardware is the Steam Controller Puck. This module serves as a 2,4 GHz receiver with a polling rate of 4 milliseconds and also functions as a magnetic charging station. The controller is simply placed on it and docks automatically. For mobile use or VR scenarios with the Steam Frame, Bluetooth 5.0 and infrared tracking LEDs are also integrated.

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An input device for every niche

The back of the controller houses four freely programmable buttons and innovative grip sensors. These sensors activate the 6-axis gyroscope as soon as the player firmly grips the controller – an intuitive solution for precise aiming in shooters. With a battery life of over 35 hours and full compatibility with the Steam Deck and the upcoming Steam Machine, Valve positions the device as a universal interface for the entire ecosystem.

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Technical specifications at a glance

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  • Analog sticks: 2x Magnetic TMR sticks with capacitive touch sensors
  • Trackpads: 2x square trackpads (34,5 mm) with pressure sensitivity
  • haptics: 4 LRA motors (2 in the tracks, 2 in the handles)
  • Additional keys: 4 programmable grip buttons on the back
  • Sensors: 6-axis IMU (gyroscope) and capacitive grip sensors
  • Radio link: 2,4 GHz via Puck (~8 ms latency), Bluetooth 5.0
  • Power supply: 8,39 Wh battery (> 35h runtime), charging via magnetic puck or USB-C
  • VR Features: Infrared LEDs for Steam Frame Tracking
  • Weight 292g (controller), 16g (puck)
  • Systems: Windows, Linux, Mac, Steam Deck, Steam Machine

Valve is setting the stage for a return to the living room, this time without the teething problems of the first generation.

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Crydog
21. April 2026 20: 59

A controller that simply has everything is already better than the DualSense Edge due to its battery capacity and reverb effect sticks.

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Alex
21. April 2026 11: 45

Every innovation is welcomed. We'll see whether it's a success.

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