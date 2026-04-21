Here we go: Valve secretly uploads unboxing video for the Steam Controller

Valve has uploaded an unboxing video of the new Steam Controller to its servers. The footage is not yet publicly available, but it unmistakably marks the start of its hardware offensive for 2026.

While official announcements are usually made with great fanfare, Valve chooses the back door route, as resourceful users have noticed.

The end of mechanical weaknesses

The new Steam Controller Valve uses magnetic analog sticks with TMR technology. This eliminates classic stick drift, as position is determined contactlessly via magnetic fields. The sticks are also equipped with capacitive sensors that react to even the slightest touch. Valve combines this precision with two square trackpads that provide haptic feedback via four integrated motors.

A key element of the new hardware is the Steam Controller Puck. This module serves as a 2,4 GHz receiver with a polling rate of 4 milliseconds and also functions as a magnetic charging station. The controller is simply placed on it and docks automatically. For mobile use or VR scenarios with the Steam Frame, Bluetooth 5.0 and infrared tracking LEDs are also integrated.

An input device for every niche

The back of the controller houses four freely programmable buttons and innovative grip sensors. These sensors activate the 6-axis gyroscope as soon as the player firmly grips the controller – an intuitive solution for precise aiming in shooters. With a battery life of over 35 hours and full compatibility with the Steam Deck and the upcoming Steam Machine, Valve positions the device as a universal interface for the entire ecosystem.

Valve has “secretly” uploaded a Steam Controller unboxing video (unwatchable right now)



I think we will see its launch very soon.. pic.twitter.com/SCjl7p3Rqv —Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) April 20, 2026

Technical specifications at a glance

Analog sticks: 2x Magnetic TMR sticks with capacitive touch sensors

2x Magnetic TMR sticks with capacitive touch sensors Trackpads: 2x square trackpads (34,5 mm) with pressure sensitivity

2x square trackpads (34,5 mm) with pressure sensitivity haptics: 4 LRA motors (2 in the tracks, 2 in the handles)

4 LRA motors (2 in the tracks, 2 in the handles) Additional keys: 4 programmable grip buttons on the back

4 programmable grip buttons on the back Sensors: 6-axis IMU (gyroscope) and capacitive grip sensors

6-axis IMU (gyroscope) and capacitive grip sensors Radio link: 2,4 GHz via Puck (~8 ms latency), Bluetooth 5.0

2,4 GHz via Puck (~8 ms latency), Bluetooth 5.0 Power supply: 8,39 Wh battery (> 35h runtime), charging via magnetic puck or USB-C

8,39 Wh battery (> 35h runtime), charging via magnetic puck or USB-C VR Features: Infrared LEDs for Steam Frame Tracking

Infrared LEDs for Steam Frame Tracking Weight 292g (controller), 16g (puck)

292g (controller), 16g (puck) Systems: Windows, Linux, Mac, Steam Deck, Steam Machine

Valve is setting the stage for a return to the living room, this time without the teething problems of the first generation.