EU hearing against game destruction: Concord as a failed memorial

Ross Scott of the European Citizens' Initiative "Stop Killing Videogames," who spoke before the European Parliament on April 16, 2026, took off the kid gloves and confronted the European Parliament with the reality of digital dispossession. While publishers disguise the sale of software as permanent ownership, in the end often all that remains is a useless data set on the hard drive.

The 370 million euro graveyard Concord

The industry often justifies the destruction of games with the prohibitive costs of continued availability. Scott dismantled this argument using the example of Sony's "Concord"At least 370 million euros were invested in the development, but a simple plan for the end of the product's life cycle was completely lacking."

The effort required to leave a game playable at the end of its commercial lifespan by disabling microservices and anti-cheat measures is minimal if factored in from the outset. Publishers don't avoid this step due to a lack of funds, but rather to force customers into the next purchase cycle.

Software skeletons as a business model

The core issue of the hearing on April 16, 2026, was the systematic deactivation of sold games. According to Scott, publishers are already implementing a digital kill switch during development, which renders titles unusable at will.

This practice doesn't affect niche products; rather, due to the market power of large corporations like Sony or Ubisoft, it reaches tens of millions of customers in the EU. An amateur study of over 1.100 networked games demonstrates the extent of the problem: in 93,5% of the cases examined, the end of support renders the purchase completely unusable.

The impotence of European authorities

The Ubisoft case and the shutdown of "The Crew" in 2024 revealed a regulatory vacuum. Thousands of complaints to consumer protection agencies in France and Germany have so far gone unanswered, with no tangible consequences or compensation. The EU Commission points to existing directives against unfair terms, but in practice, national authorities are at a loss. Without explicit regulations guaranteeing continued playability after support ends, digital ownership remains an illusion, one that can be shattered at any time by a server shutdown.

Ross Scott represented the "Stop Killing Videogames" initiative before the EU committees IMCO, JURI, and PETI. He is calling for a legal ban on the deliberate destruction of video games by publishers after support has ended.

Anyone who sinks 370 million euros into a game but can't spare 50 cents for an offline mode is planning the destruction of their own cultural heritage from day one. The full hearing can be found in the video below.