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EU Commission approves Saudi Arabia's €55 billion takeover of EA

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The EU has approved Saudi PIF's acquisition of EA without conditions. The Commission sees no competition concerns regarding PC, console, and mobile games.

Electronic Arts

The European Commission has unconditionally approved the acquisition of sole control of Electronic Arts Inc. by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF). This removes the first of two crucial regulatory hurdles in the European market for the $55 billion deal.

Brussels competition authorities see no threat to the free market in the transaction. They examined the overlaps in the development and distribution of video games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, as well as the organization of esports events.

The result is clear: The consortium's market share in the development segment does not reach any critical thresholds, and market concentration remains low. The deal does not affect distribution channels on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, nor does it affect third-party developers' access to key platforms. Period.

93 percent control over the publisher of EA Sports FC

With this decision, the largest leveraged acquisition in the industry to date enters its final phase. Saudi PIF, together with Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, has secured a 93,4 percent stake in Electronic Arts. Shareholders of the US publisher had approved the sale at a price of $210 per share. already agreed.

The PIF is thus transforming EA from a publicly traded company into a private one. The pressure of quarterly financial reports on Wall Street will no longer apply. This gives management more financial leeway. Or it can be used to conceal poor decisions from the public.

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The approval under the Merger Control Regulation covers only the classic cartel aspect. The final decision of the EU Commission under the Regulation on Subsidies from Third Countries (SCC) is still pending. This regulation aims to prevent state funds from non-EU countries from distorting competition in the internal market through unfair subsidies.

However, a more in-depth review is considered unlikely in Brussels. The review process is scheduled to end at the end of July 2026. If the Commission gives the green light at this stage as well, the path will be completely clear for the takeover to be completed in Europe.

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