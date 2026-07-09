Former author David Gaider sees no future for Dragon Age at EA.

EA has internally neglected the Dragon Age series for years, viewing it as a mere afterthought. This is according to long-time lead writer David Gaider, who set the tone for the fantasy RPG up to and including Inquisition. He is adamant: there will be no further installments under the Electronic Arts banner.

The reason for this runs deep. According to Gaider, Dragon Age was constantly on EA's hit list. Any success was considered a lucky fluke, while Mass Effect was courted as a modern action franchise. The company simply didn't understand the classic role-playing game concept.

The eternal battle against the red pen

"Dragon Age: The Veilguard" fell short of commercial expectations in 2024, leading to layoffs at BioWare. This doesn't surprise Gaider. Back then, the project was on the verge of being canceled after every release. Only the surprisingly strong sales figures saved the studio from EA's financial axe. An absurd situation.

EA wanted action, Dragon Age delivered story. This disconnect permeated the entire game design, which is why the combat system felt completely disoriented over the years. Sometimes too sluggish, sometimes too frantic. Gaider doesn't completely rule out a comeback, but he makes it conditional: EA would have to lose the rights to the franchise. Should that ever happen, he wants to return the franchise to its roots.

His vision for a new Dragon Age isn't interested in the current watered-down approach. It's meant to be dark. Dangerous. Characters and decisions that divide players and deliberately offend them. That's precisely what made the series so great in the past.

The reality is harsh. A new Dragon Age under EA is utopian after the Veilguard debacle and the current corporate restructuring. Gaider's dark vision sounds tempting to longtime fans, but remains purely theoretical. Currently, only modders are preserving the series' legacy. What a shame.

Would you want to play an extremely dark Dragon Age by David Gaider that deliberately provokes fan reactions, or did you prefer the lighter approach of The Veilguard?