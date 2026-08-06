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Former developer criticizes: Starfield is overreaching with its thousand planets

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Former Bethesda developer Nate Purkeypile criticizes the repetition in Starfield. He explains why the RPG lacks true procedural depth and what TES 6 needs to learn.

Starfield Terran Armada

Nate Purkeypile worked at Bethesda for 14 years and, among other things, led the lighting team for "Starfield." Now the former developer strikes a critical tone and explains why, in his view, the space epic never reached its true greatness.

The problem with space quilts

“Starfield” suffers according to Nate Purkeypile The game suffered from a fundamental design flaw in its world-building. For a game with over a thousand planets, Bethesda's classic principle of handcrafted dungeons simply wasn't sufficient. The result was constantly recurring locations and generic copies.

Bethesda relied on procedurally generated worlds, but always popped the same pre-designed building blocks onto them. Purkeypile mockingly calls this mechanism "space quilts". A sewn-together carpet made of repetitions. Point.

This is not what true worldbuilding looks like. Anyone promising thousands of celestial bodies should either rely on fully procedurally generated content like "No Man's Sky" or significantly narrow their focus. A few, but perfectly crafted planets would have been the better approach.

What this means for The Elder Scrolls 6

For us players, this statement confirms what quickly became apparent while exploring the galaxy: the infinite expanse often felt strangely empty and formulaic. This realization becomes particularly interesting when looking ahead. Bethesda is working hard on "The Elder Scrolls 6," and the flaws of Starfield are now plain to see. "Bigger, faster, further" simply doesn't work without gameplay depth.

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Purkeypile's criticism is objective and resonates with many fans. Starfield is not a bad game, but it's not the masterpiece it could have been. Hope remains that Bethesda will learn from the space quilts for Tamriel.

Would you have preferred five detailed planets instead of a thousand generated rocky deserts, or did the sense of exploration work for you?

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mischmasch77
6. August 2026 17: 52

I had and still have a lot of fun with Starfield. The fact that there's generic content doesn't bother me too much. Some people always play the same maps or race on the same track in other games.

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