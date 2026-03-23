Nacon faces existential crisis: Cyanide, Spiders and Kylotonn slide into insolvency.

French publisher Nacon is dragging its most important development studios down with it, having initiated court-supervised restructuring proceedings for Cyanide, Spiders, and Kylotonn. After the parent company already became insolvent, a third of the entire workforce is now fighting for their professional future and ongoing projects.

The economic Nacon's financial difficulties The insolvency has now reached the production level. Cyanide (Styx), Spiders (GreedFall), and Kylotonn (WRC, Test Drive), the publisher's three main studios, are under court administration. Together with its subsidiary Big Bad Wolf, over 320 developers are directly affected by the insolvency, while the commercial court in Lille will now decide on restructuring or liquidation.

Domino effect after the failure of the parent company

The fact that the studios are now affected is the bitter consequence of the collapse of their parent company, Bigben Interactive, in February. Since the banks refused to grant new loans, Nacon simply lacked the liquidity to cover the ongoing costs of game development.

In the gaming industry, characterized by extremely long investment cycles, this is like a sudden cardiac arrest: without cash flow, salaries and rent cannot be paid, even if the intellectual property rights (IPs) are theoretically worth millions. The "redressement judiciaire" (judicial restructuring) process is intended to buy time to either find new investors or restructure debts.

INFO Origami – The black series continues from Nacon, dont les trois plus large studios de développement en France – Cyanide, Spiders et Kylotonn – also in cessation de paiement et ont été placés en redressement judiciaire. — Gauthier 'Gautoz' Andres (@gautoz.cool) 2026-03-23T16:47:19.550Z

What this means for GreedFall, Cthulhu and similar games

The most important question for us gamers: Will the announced titles still be released?

GreedFall: The Dying World: The release was successful. Since the game is finished and needs to generate revenue, the launch could take place as planned.

The release was successful. Since the game is finished and needs to generate revenue, the launch could take place as planned. Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss: Big Bad Wolf is actively working on it, but the legal process means the project is under close scrutiny. Delays are almost inevitable.

Big Bad Wolf is actively working on it, but the legal process means the project is under close scrutiny. Delays are almost inevitable. Nacon Connect: The event has already been postponed from March to May. postponedThis clearly shows that internally they are currently fighting fires instead of editing trailers.

Should the restructuring fail, the studios face closure. In that case, the brand rights would be auctioned off to the highest bidder. We've seen this in the past with publishers like THQ – it can take years for an IP like Styx or Test Drive to be revived under a new banner. The situation is particularly dire for the 320 affected developers, as the uncertainty over the coming months is likely to severely impact morale and the quality of the current polishing phases.

This is not normal "business as usual." Even though Nacon is trying to spread optimism and is sticking to the May Connect deadline, the company is up against the wall. The success of "GreedFall: The Dying World" is no longer a bonus, but an absolute necessity for the studio's survival. Anyone waiting for upcoming titles should significantly lower their expectations regarding release dates.