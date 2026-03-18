Exodus: First gameplay teaser confirms focus on cover shooter and Mass Effect roots

Developer studio Archetype Entertainment has released uncut footage from the sci-fi role-playing game "Exodus" for the first time. The scenes shown confirm that the project from former BioWare veterans is mechanically heavily based on the foundations of the Mass Effect series and combines tactical combat with vertical exploration elements.

Combat system with a tactical focus

The gameplay footage focuses on a cover-based combat system. In one sequence, the player character Jun uses a radial menu – a direct parallel to Mass Effect – to coordinate companion abilities. A rocket barrage by team member Elise was also demonstrated.

In terms of armament, “Exodus"A clear differentiation between different enemy types was demonstrated. The use of a single-shot energy rifle against shields was shown, followed by a switch to a rapid-fire ballistic weapon for organic targets. The hit feedback is immediate, but remains within the framework of classic RPG shooter mechanics."

Verticality and world design

Besides combat, the material focuses on movement through the game world. In one sequence on a tower in Lyonesse, a grappling hook was used, which, according to the developers, physics-based swing mechanics Visually, the game relies on large-scale architectural models, as exemplified by an ancient shrine on the planet Khonsu. The level design appears to emphasize both expansive panoramas and vertical navigation paths.

Archetype Entertainment is responding to the community's demand for "real" gameplay instead of pre-rendered trailers with these clips. However, this is just the beginning of an information campaign. A comprehensive gameplay presentation is planned for summer 2026, which will showcase interconnected missions, dialogues, and the decision-making system in detail.

The studio plans to provide more in-depth insights into companion romances, the hub area "Persepolis," and the impact of player choices on the story. The footage shown so far runs smoothly but is still far from the final version. The release is planned for early 2027.