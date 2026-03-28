EXODUS: New gameplay shows the Recycler switch and brutal lance action on Khonsu

The new clip for “EXODUS“ makes it unmistakably clear: The battles against the ancient “Ghosts” on the Khonsu defense platform rely on extreme flexibility.

At the heart of the game is the Recycler weapon, which dynamically adapts to the distance. While Repeater mode ensures precise hits at a distance, the device transforms into a close-quarters weapon in Shredder mode as soon as the automated Celestial defenders close in.

Accompanied by Tom and Elise, we also see the Lance Gauntlet in action: The hurling of livestone spears creates a massive impact and adds a welcome oomph to the sci-fi scenario. The "Ghosts" only awaken upon discovery, promising an exciting dynamic between silent advances and sudden escalation. This work-in-progress footage already provides solid combat feedback for the 2027 release.