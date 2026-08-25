EXODUS: Release date confirmed and trailer shows awakened Salt

Archetype Entertainment has finally given the sci-fi RPG “EXODUS” a concrete release date and is focusing on a very special companion at gamescom ONL 2026.

“EXODUS” will be released on April 7, 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This was announced by the developers at Archetype Entertainment – ​​comprised of former BioWare veterans – at gamescom ONL.

The new trailer finally shows more of the team dynamic. Jun Aslan fights alongside Salt. She's an awakened octopus companion, a mercenary, and extremely focused. An octopus on land, acting as a sniper. Sounds strange. Works surprisingly well in the video. The dialogue makes it immediately clear: this isn't a simple friendship, but a ruthless alliance of convenience. Salt fights for pay, misses her sea, and remains aloof.

Bioware DNA shines through

This is precisely where the BioWare DNA of the developers shines through. Anyone who loved Mass Effect will be looking for exactly this kind of dynamic in Squad. The Celestials as enemies are menacing, and the time warp remains the central theme. However, one problem remains: a lot of water will flow under the bridge between now and April 2027. Full-length gameplay segments are still missing.

Salt's character design is refreshingly bold, and the sci-fi atmosphere is spot on. But star developers and impressive rendered trailers don't guarantee hit gameplay. Skepticism remains until the first playable demo.

Do you think the approach with genetically modified animal companions like Salt is ingenious, or does EXODUS drift too far into the bizarre with this approach?