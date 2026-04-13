Fable: Release reportedly postponed again internally, according to an insider report.

Microsoft is apparently internally postponing the role-playing game "Fable" to December 2026 to avoid a direct market collision with "Grand Theft Auto 6" in November.

The Fable reboot developed by Playground Games will Sea Industry insider Jeff Grubb (Giant Bomb) says that the game will not be released in the fall as originally hoped, but is now expected to be released in December 2026. Microsoft is trying to secure a release window for its first-party title away from the Rockstar blockbuster, although necessary polishing work may also be a factor.

Strategic escape from the GTA shadow

The delay is purely a market-strategic decision. While Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan has remained nonchalant about a potential showdown with Rockstar Games in the past, reports are mounting that Microsoft is restructuring its entire lineup for the second half of 2026.

Avoiding the November vacuum: Since experience has shown that GTA 6 will capture media attention and buyers' budgets for weeks, a release in the same month is considered a commercial risk.

Since experience has shown that GTA 6 will capture media attention and buyers' budgets for weeks, a release in the same month is considered a commercial risk. Stacking of titles: According to Grubb, Microsoft is trying to place other projects as early in the year as possible in order to generate an installed base and sales before the November release of GTA 6.

A December release is unusual for a project of this scale, as the crucial pre-Christmas sales period already peaks in November. Historically, delays to December often have one of two reasons: either the game isn't technically stable enough yet, or the developers are taking advantage of the quieter period after the major autumn releases.

Playground Games' first role-playing game

For Playground Games, who are primarily known for the Forza Horizon series, this is “Fable“This is their first foray into the open-world action RPG genre. The switch from the racing game engine (ForzaTech) to a complex role-playing framework requires massive technical adjustments, which explains the need for additional optimization time.”

It is expected that Microsoft will officially confirm the final release date, or at least a specific quarter, during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, 2024 (or 2026 in the current cycle). Rumors of a "Halo: Combat Evolved" remaster in July 2026 could fill the gap in the summer, while "Gears of War: E-Day" is also considered a potential 2026 release, but will likely need to be strategically positioned around GTA 6.

The internal postponement to December is a logical admission of Rockstar Games' market power. Regarding the quality of Fable The additional time can only be beneficial, as Playground Games is venturing into uncharted territory here. However, players shouldn't be surprised if further delays in the polishing process push the title entirely into the first quarter of 2027.