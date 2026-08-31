Fable playtime: Main quest lasts 15 to 20 hours

Playground Games estimates the main story of the RPG reboot "Fable" will take 15 to 20 hours to complete. The studio is thus opting for a compact story framework, rather than artificially inflating the project to hundreds of hours.

The main story of "Fable" can be completed in 15 to 20 hours. This was confirmed by Associate Game Directors Will Kennedy and Craig Littler during a Q&A session at Gamescom. Those who also complete all side quests and explore the open world will double the playtime to a total of 30 to 40 hours.

Not an endurance marathon in service format

The numbers paint a clear picture of the game design. The team is moving away from the tendency of modern open-world games to pad playtime with repetitive filler tasks. The focus is on a tightly structured narrative. The direct consequence: The reboot remains true to the tradition of the Lionhead originals. The predecessors also relied on comparatively compact story structures.

“We have roughly 15 to 20 hours of gameplay for the main questline and roughly 15 to 20 hours for side quests and open-world exploration,” assistant game director Will Kennedy explained to Polygon. “And then, of course, the life systems are limitless, so you can play them for as long as you want.”

Alongside the campaign, sandbox mechanics are in play. Interactions with NPCs, job systems, and character customization have no defined end. These life simulation elements function independently of the main quest's ending. The effective playing time therefore depends strictly on how intensively players engage with these systems.

Playground Games has opted for a transparent game design. This reduces the risk of tedious content grinding, while keeping the gameplay focus sharply on story development. The technical consequence: higher density in level design and scripting at the expense of artificial padding.