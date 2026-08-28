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Fable showcases true combat gameplay: seamless switching between sword, bow, and magic.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Playground Games showcases 15 minutes of Fable gameplay at Gamescom 2026. An overview of the combat system, magic combos, and enemy mechanics.

Fable Interview

Developer Playground Games showcased a continuous, 15-minute gameplay video for the "Fable" reboot at Gamescom 2026. The footage demonstrates a hybrid combat system where players can seamlessly switch between melee, ranged, and magic without any menu delays.

The combat system put to the ultimate test

The combat system does away with rigid class boundaries. Instead, the player character combines heavy hammer attacks directly with targeted arrow shots and area-of-effect spells. Dodge rolls and parries immediately interrupt individual animation chains. This creates a noticeable dynamism in the battles.

The presentation focuses on a mission in the Ghost Swamp and a flooded mine. Playground Games emphasizes environmental hazards here. Movement speed drops drastically in waist-deep water, severely limiting evasive options.

The enemy types vary from nimble hollow-legged creatures to armored skeletons and even the lamplighter. The latter acts as a support enemy, devouring normal ghosts and spewing out more aggressive vengeful spirits. Prioritizing your objectives in battles is therefore essential.

Humor meets hit feedback

The typical British humor is retained. The dialogues of companion Humphry dynamically accompany the action without overshadowing the mechanics. Crucially, however, the hit feedback is excellent. Hammer blows have noticeable weight, and enemies stagger convincingly after powerful attacks. The magical combinations primarily serve crowd control, separating groups of enemies from melee attacks.

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"Fable" doesn't deliver a sluggish, old-school RPG combat system, but rather a direct, mechanically demanding action experience. The dynamic weapon switching without equipment loading times works flawlessly in the demo, without any FPS drops. Playground Games delivers solid gameplay mechanics instead of just flashy graphics. The gameplay needs to maintain this pace throughout the entire final product.

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