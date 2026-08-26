Fable shows quest gameplay: Bowerstone is alive, Humphry is bankrupt.

New gameplay footage for "Fable" shows, for the first time, a complete quest from the upcoming series reboot. The role-playing game from Playground Games will be released on February 23, 2027. The demo makes one thing clear: Albion is not a generic, pre-made game.

A hero gone astray

Bowerstone forms the heart of the gameplay demo shown. Over 400 handcrafted NPCs live in the capital city, each with their own professions, daily routines, and homes. All 130 houses and 30 shops are available for purchase. The featured hero has even gotten married, had a child, and worked shifts at the local bakery to earn gold. The system is deeply immersive. You can feel that classic Lionhead feeling everywhere you look.

The main quest leads to the legendary hero-guildmaster Humphry the Golden. He turns out to be a down-and-out drunk who gambled away the guild in a pub bet. The writing is excellent. The dry British humor perfectly captures the tone of the series.

Magic and brawls

The combat system combines melee, ranged, and magic. In the section shown, on the "Legend" difficulty level, targeted dodging and the area-of-effect spell "Blades" are used. Abilities are unlocked via a skill tree, while so-called "Willstones" upgrade weapons with new combos.

Even small interactions leave traces. An intern from the opposing gang is advised in passing to swear more. Later, he reappears in the middle of a fight.

Playground Games delivers. The interplay between the vibrant NPCs, the humorous writing, and the fluid combat system feels well-conceived. Anyone who feared that a racing game studio wouldn't understand the legacy of Albion will be pleasantly surprised.