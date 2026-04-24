Fairgames: Internal playtests tear Sony's heist shooter apart

Haven Studios continues to struggle with the core gameplay of "Fairgames"; recent pre-alpha tests reveal significant deficiencies in balancing and long-term motivation. This further reinforces the worst fears.

According to reports from Insider Gaming, the internal playtest feedback for the PlayStation exclusive Fairgames is sobering: The shooter suffers from a repetitive gameplay loop and an identity crisis within the extraction genre.

Problems with the "Cargo Heist" mode and respawn mechanics

At the center of the current test phase Codenamed "Espresso," the "Cargo Heist" mode involves four teams of three players infiltrating a map, such as a large estate, to crack safes and extract loot.

The integration of respawns is striking. While the extraction genre typically thrives on the "high-stakes" experience—the permanent loss of equipment upon death—"Fairgames" deviates from this principle. Testers criticized this, arguing that it diminishes the necessary tension. The motivation for individual rounds decreases, pushing the title closer to classic arena shooters without achieving their dynamism.

Graphical changes and technical condition

Contrary to the initial, very colorful announcement trailer, Haven Studios appears to have adjusted the visual direction. The current material is said to showcase a significantly more grounded color palette and a more realistic art style reminiscent of "The Division" or "Call of Duty."

Movement: Integration of grappling hooks and wall running.

Integration of grappling hooks and wall running. Class system: Focus on team-based skills, which, however, were rated as uninspired in the tests.

Focus on team-based skills, which, however, were rated as uninspired in the tests. Feedback: Players complained in internal Discord channels primarily about the sluggish movement and the weak AI of the NPCs.

Fairgames is under pressure to support Sony's ambitious live service plans. After the success of Helldivers 2, but also the awareness of the niche market for extraction shooters (see Marathon), the room for mediocre titles is small.

Comparisons with competing projects like "Den of Wolves" or "Arc Raiders" show that the heist genre is already heavily populated. Unless "Fairgames" delivers an exceptionally compelling experience or a completely new motivational model, the project risks fading into obscurity before it even reaches beta. According to sources, many testers abandoned their matches prematurely because the game simply felt "unfinished or boring."

Patience is required. Reports indicate that "Fairgames" is still far from release. Sony seems to want to avoid the same mistake as with other GaaS projects and is heavily refining the foundation. Anyone hoping for a quick 2026 release should lower their expectations – a "find the fun" process at this late stage of pre-alpha often points to significant design changes.