Fairgames: Is Sony now stepping into the ring against itself?

Over the past few years, Sony has developed a knack for throwing resources into burning trash cans with the precision of a shotgun. This apparently also applies to "Fairgames"—this live-service thing that was received with the enthusiasm of a tax return from its very first teaser.

While the industry desperately searches for originality, PlayStation is pumping millions into Haven Studios to occupy a genre that has long since seen its best days. It's a tragedy in three acts, where the audience leaves the theater before the intermission because they've already seen the play done better.

To be fair: I have absolutely nothing against live service experiments, but Sony now has to prove whether they can pull themselves out of the strategic quagmire with "Fairgames" – or simply get bogged down by it.

Strategic cannibalism as a business model

You don't need to be a highly paid analyst to sense the coming disaster. With Bungie, Sony owns the supposed spearhead of the genre. "Marathon" was meant to be the gold standard for extraction shooters, the flagship project leading the live-service offensive.

The reality is sobering: Marathon is bleeding players faster than a speedrunner loses patience. The SteamDB metrics speak volumes. From a launch peak of 88,337 concurrents, the player count cratered to 24,999. That is a massive exodus in mere weeks. Even solid core mechanics can't stop the rot. The initial hype is dead. Now, the gameplay loop only earns the occasional, obligatory match from me. And yet, Marathon has genuine potential. Success is slipping away.

Rather than wasting resources on the Bungie project—already struggling to stay afloat—Sony is gambling on in-house competition at Haven Studios. If Insider reports are accurate and “Fairgames” launches as an extraction shooter, it isn't competition. It is strategic cannibalism at the expense of players and shareholders. Whether the concept offers raw performance or ends up as another stillborn title in the live service portfolio remains to be seen in the upcoming playtest. Expect a total train wreck.

They're splitting up a target audience that's already shrinking. Anyone who seriously believes that two titles with such overlapping focuses can coexist under the same corporate umbrella in the long run is ignoring market reality. Sony is taking a big risk here: While they're trying to stabilize their dwindling base with "Marathon," they're sending a potential cannibal into the fray with "Fairgames," whose actual quality still needs to be proven.

Total resistance to learning

Should earlier reports about the lack of playtester feedback prove true, even a free-to-play model won't mask the structural problems of "Fairgames." Jade Raymond's departure in 2025 leaves a gap in the studio's vision that Sony has yet to convincingly fill. It remains to be seen whether the blend of heist mechanics and extraction elements will develop enough originality to hold its own against the strong competition from titles like "Den of Wolves," or whether it will simply be following established trends.

The naiveté with which Sony seems to cling to "Fairgames" is nonetheless remarkable. It appears to be a defiant reaction to the failed live-service dreams of recent years. Instead of pulling the plug and limiting losses, they continue to invest as if there were no tomorrow. "Marathon" is already faltering, "Fairgames" is crawling along behind – and Sony watches as both projects hurtle towards the same precipice.

A healthy studio would bury a project of this dubious quality before the damage to its image outweighs its actual market value. PlayStation, however, prefers to drive the car full speed into a wall, only to later babble about "valuable experience" in a press release. It would be interesting to know how many more of these exorbitantly expensive lessons management needs before the penny finally drops.

The necessary coup de grâce?

Marketing the heist aspect as the next big thing is a risky undertaking in a market already intimately familiar with Payday and Tarkov. In 2026, the mechanics of burglary, drilling, and escape need to offer more than just the lowest common denominator of established genre giants. If Fairgames relies solely on a simple extraction loop, it will be difficult to retain a community for years to come. Simply copying trends isn't enough; without a distinctive identity, the project risks fading into obscurity before it can even build a loyal player base.

Instead of prematurely abandoning the project, Sony now needs to prove that its investment in Haven Studios is more than just an expensive experiment. A mercy killing would be premature, but the market's patience is limited. "Fairgames" now needs a clear identity that goes beyond simply ticking off genre boxes. It's the last chance to learn from the competition's mistakes and deliver a product that defines its existence not just by its budget, but by genuine gameplay enjoyment. Anything else would be a risky gamble on a target audience that no longer tolerates half-measures.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal opinion. It serves as a critical commentary on the current state of the industry and aims to stimulate a controversial yet objective discussion within the community.