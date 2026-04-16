Fairgames becomes the next extraction shooter experiment – ​​report

Haven Studios is attempting a comeback with "Fairgames," borrowing genre elements from "Marathon" and "Escape from Tarkov." While internal reports of a lack of enjoyment are circulating, Sony continues to back the project, which appears leaderless after the departure of founder Jade Raymond in 2025.

The heist shooter is an extraction sham.

"Fairgames"It's disguised in its marketing communications as a fresh, competitive heist scenario. The reality behind the scenes is more sobering. Leaked documents revealing insider gaming are present, prove that the core gameplay follows the Extraction formula one to one.

The flagship mode is called "Cargo Heist" and follows the familiar protocol without any significant deviations. Players have to infiltrate secure areas, crack safe codes, and haul the loot to an evacuation point under pressure from rival teams. Those who fail to reach the helicopter lose everything. This isn't a new genre; it's simply going through the motions in an already saturated market.

The gameplay loop is meticulously timed. The "Break In" phase focuses on collecting upgrades and cash, followed by "Drill," where the vault becomes the map's focal point. The final "Extract" phase forces a confrontation at predetermined zones.

Sony plans to release the game for PlayStation 5 and PC, but is conspicuously vague about the release window. A playtest scheduled for this weekend is intended to show whether the mechanics are now more than just a lifeless copy of the competition. According to internal reports, previous test results have been devastating. The label "not fun" sticks to the project like lead.

The free-to-play model as a last hope

Sony is apparently launching "Fairgames" as a free-to-play title. This isn't a gift to the community, but a necessity. The barrier to entry has to be zero because trust in new live-service brands is at rock bottom. Funding is intended to come solely from in-game purchases. Recent industry history painfully demonstrates that this model isn't a sure thing. High download numbers are worthless if player engagement collapses after a week. If monetization doesn't take hold from day one, the project will become a ghost game faster than the servers can even go online.

Adding to the difficulties is the direct competition from "Den of Wolves." The new title from Payday veterans 10 Chambers caters to the exact same heist niche, yet has garnered consistent praise in pre-release reviews for its intuitive gameplay. "Fairgames," on the other hand, sounds like a product stuck in design hell, desperately trying to forge an identity it never organically possessed through genre-hopping. Furthermore, the studio's statement announcing Jade Raymond's departure in 2025 left a power vacuum that's evident in the game's current direction. It's clinging to trends instead of setting them.

You can repackage a mediocre game concept in new terms as often as you like – in the end, it remains an extraction shooter in a market that is fed up with empty promises.