Fallout 3 & Fallout New Vegas Remasters officially in development: Bethesda plays the nostalgia card.

Bethesda Game Studios has confirmed the development of remasters for "Fallout 3" and "Fallout: New Vegas." At the same time, the publisher announced sales figures for "Fallout 4" and the status of "Fallout 5."

Details of the announcements

Bethesda uses a current blog post for a comprehensive overview of the franchise. Released in 2015, "Fallout 4" has now sold 35 million units. "Fallout 5" is currently in pre-production. The in-house Creation Engine 3 is planned as the technical foundation for the upcoming major projects "Fallout 5" and "The Elder Scrolls 6".

The studio statement does not yet specify concrete release dates or platform availability for the remasters of "Fallout 3" and "Fallout: New Vegas." No images have been released. At the same time, it was confirmed that Obsidian Entertainment is working on a new installment in the Fallout universe.

Obsidian was also responsible for the original New Vegas. Furthermore, the Elder Scrolls Online team will be more closely involved in the development of "The Elder Scrolls 6." This will slow down the flow of new content for the MMO.

The context of the content gap

The announcement follows a clear industry pattern. It will be years before a true "Fallout 5" is released. Pre-production has barely begun. Remasters are the classic tool for keeping the franchise present on modern systems and monetizing the player base's wait. The sales figures for "Fallout 4" demonstrate the IP's enormous market potential. Bringing Obsidian back on board is the logical response to years of fan demands. It's damage control in advance.

The shift of resources from "The Elder Scrolls Online" to "The Elder Scrolls 6," however, reveals the company's problems. Single-player role-playing games of this scale consume development time. Too much development time. MMO players pay the price through longer periods without updates.

The confirmation of the remasters is pure lip service without any concrete details. Anyone wanting to play "Fallout 3" and "Fallout: New Vegas" on current consoles without modding and at a stable frame rate now has a glimmer of hope. Nothing more.