Fallout 3 Remastered: First gameplay footage circulating – report

Fallout 3 Remastered is alive! New reports confirm the existence of actual gameplay footage. All the info on the leaked Bethesda remake.

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Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Fallout 3 Remaster

Fallout 3 Remastered apparently exists, and gameplay footage is reportedly circulating behind the scenes. The project, which came to light in 2023 through FTC leaks, is by no means dead despite months of radio silence from Bethesda.

Veteran journalist Jeff Gerstmann confirmed in his latest showHe claims to have seen actual video footage of a Fallout 3 remake. Apparently, someone has already put a tremendous amount of work into this remake. Whether the game will ever be released remains to be seen, but the builds seem to exist.

Why Bethesda needs to release this thing

The leaks come at the right time. After the massive layoffs at Xbox – around 3.200 jobs fell victim to cost-cutting – Microsoft is going all in on established mega-brandsFallout is at the top of the list here. Scrapping a finished or nearly finished remaster would be economically absurd. Even for today's unpredictable industry, although that didn't stop Ubisoft from pulling the plug on Prince of Persia at the last second.

The picture has been growing for some time. Preliminary listings from merchandise manufacturers have practically confirmed the game for PC and consoles. These kinds of designs are created months in advance, so someone is actively working on it. Now we have the visual proof.

The signs point to a release. Bethesda is remaining tight-lipped on the subject, but the evidence from retailer leaks and seemingly genuine gameplay footage is now overwhelming. The remaster is alive and well. The question is no longer if, but when Microsoft will unveil it.

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How important is an official "Fallout 3 Remastered" to you now that the modding community has completely transformed the wasteland over the years?

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mischmasch77
8. July 2026 19: 20

On more remakes… yawn! 🥱
The gaming industry is increasingly imitating the film industry: more and more sequels and remakes of old games. This is nothing more than a lack of creativity and courage.

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