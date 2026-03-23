Fallout 3: Playability of the originals is more important than remaster or remake

Before Bethesda even considers further remasters, the originals need to run on modern hardware. Thanks to Microsoft's backward compatibility, Morrowind, Oblivion, and Fallout 3 are now playable in 4K at 60 FPS – a fundamental requirement, according to Todd Howard, before even considering a remaster.

This news is a message to everyone who immediately calls for a complete remake at every anniversary. Todd Howard has a clear list of priorities: A game must remain accessible in its original form as a historical document. For him, it was crucial that the community could experience the classics as they were back then – just without the technical limitations of older console generations.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar He emphasizes that he was a staunch opponent of remasters for a long time ("No, no, no"). His argument: The games have their own personality, closely tied to their era. Only when collaboration with the Xbox team ensured that the titles ran natively and stably on Series X/S did he warm to projects like the (according to leaks and Howard's statements, successful) "Oblivion Remastered".

What the players already have today

It's often forgotten, but Bethesda fans on Xbox are already sitting on a goldmine of unofficial remasters, which Howard sees as the basis for his decision. Thanks to the backward compatibility of modern consoles, we can now experience the classics in a quality that far surpasses the originals: Morrowind runs in a significantly higher resolution than on the original Xbox, while Fallout 3 and Oblivion offer a smooth 60 FPS and 4K output thanks to FPS boost.

The PC legacy also plays a central role; Howard points out that PC gamers have always had access to the originals and keep them up-to-date through mods or powerful hardware. For Bethesda, securing this playability was "job number one" before even investing resources in an official remaster.

This focus on "preservation" shows that Howard values ​​the original experience more highly than the quick glare of a new engine. He doesn't want Bethesda's history to disappear behind a paywall for remakes.

The end of remake dreams?

Anyone who looks at a “Fallout 3Anyone hoping for a "Resident Evil 4 remake" should listen carefully. Howard describes himself as an "anti-remake." He doesn't want to smooth over the rough edges, the "cringe" feeling of old mechanics. For him, a remaster is a "best-of" version of patching, not a reinvention.

When Bethesda makes changes, it's to refine the original vision, not to replace it. The fact that, according to Howard, the "Oblivion Remaster" exists primarily to bridge the waiting time for The Elder Scrolls VI underscores this pragmatic approach.