Fallout 76: Date for the real performance upgrade has been set

Bethesda is bringing the wasteland up to date this fall with a Gen 9 boost for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Missed seasons are also returning. It all starts on September 15th.

The long overdue technological leap

No more stuttering in irradiated zones. Bethesda donated Fallout 76 will receive a targeted Gen 9 boost on September 15th, noticeably improving performance even on older consoles. Higher frame rates, significantly more stable performance, and sharper graphics are on the agenda. A long overdue step.

The engine has been struggling on PS5 and Xbox Series X for years. Now the development team is getting the necessary tools to optimize each platform individually.

MördErotic hunting and new crafting

Right in the middle of this technical overhaul comes the fall update "The Slasher." Bethesda stages a hunt for a murderous fanatic. You search for clues, dig up nameless graves, and fight off the Slasher gang's incursions across the map. Rewards include a new power armor and the melee weapon "Super Slasher." A new workbench function is also being introduced, allowing you to directly customize legendary mods for over 80 unique weapons.

The real highlight, however, remains the technical foundation. Anyone who has played "Fallout 76" on current-generation consoles knows the sluggish performance. Crashes while building camps and frame rate drops during large events were previously a frustrating part of everyday life. When the technology finally runs smoothly, it completely transforms the experience of playing in the wasteland. Content updates are only truly enjoyable when the frame rate isn't constantly plummeting.

Old seasons are making a comeback

Bethesda is also tweaking the grind. Starting with the fall update, "Previous Seasons" will introduce an older season running concurrently with the current one. You can simply use your earned tickets wherever you like. Missed skins or CAMP items can be unlocked retroactively. However, rewards from the past must be completed in order. Those who already collected everything back then will at least receive a few new items. The community can vote directly on the next previous season on Discord and Reddit. A fair deal.

Smooth frame rates and stability in Appalachia have been purely a matter of luck until now. If the Gen 9 boost delivers on Bethesda's promises, the title will become significantly more appealing. Good content is simply useless if the frame rate constantly drops. The groundwork has finally been laid.

Will you venture back into the wasteland for the Gen 9 boost, or is native console optimization simply too late for you after all these years?