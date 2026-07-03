Fallout: New Vegas 2 is becoming a reality – Xbox boss plans RPG offensive

Rumors of Obsidian Entertainment closing down have been put to rest; instead, a sequel to "Fallout: New Vegas" is becoming a possibility.

Industry insider Jason Schreier clarified that the studio is safe despite the current Xbox upheaval. Even worse for the competition: Xbox boss Asha Sharma's new strategy could mean a new Fallout from Obsidian becomes a reality much sooner than expected.

The turning point in the Xbox reset

The online reaction was huge. Reports made the roundObsidian Entertainment was reportedly on the chopping block as part of Microsoft's tough cost-cutting measures. Nonsense. Jason Schreier has calmed the waters. The studio will remain.

simultaneously delivered An insider has a big surprise regarding the Fallout license. While there's currently no installment in active development at Obsidian, that could change extremely quickly. The reason is the new roadmap from Xbox boss Asha Sharma. Her focus is clearly on the biggest franchises. Halo, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout are all set to be significantly accelerated.

This is exactly where obsidian comes into play.

The long-overdue Mojave return

Bethesda itself is neck-deep in work on "The Elder Scrolls 6." According to current estimates, "Fallout 5" won't arrive until well after 2030. An eternity for us gamers, especially after the mega-hype surrounding the Amazon series. The gap is enormous. Obsidian would be the logical all-purpose solution to bridge these years. They built the original New Vegas, and fans have been demanding a sequel for over a decade.

One problem remains, however. Much of the original team is no longer with the studio. Many writers and designers have long since left Obsidian. A new team might therefore choose to forge its own path instead of simply copying the old Mojave Desert. The risk of failing to live up to the unparalleled status of its predecessor is extremely high.

The chances for a new Fallout game from Obsidian have never been better, because Xbox now needs to milk the franchise. Whether it will ultimately be a true "Fallout: New Vegas 2" with the old spirit or a modern reboot remains the big question mark.

Which faction or unresolved story from the first New Vegas absolutely must be addressed in a sequel for the game to feel like a true successor?