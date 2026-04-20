Fallout: New Vegas – Designer doubts Bethesda's remaster capability

According to Chris Avellone, senior designer of "Fallout: New Vegas," Bethesda lacks the technical expertise for a remaster of the RPG classic. This is due to the lack of access to the complete source code, as Obsidian Entertainment did not provide it to Bethesda at the time.

Bethesda Softworks apparently lacks the necessary technical resources and information to produce a remaster of "Fallout: New Vegas“To implement independently.” In an interview with YouTuber TKs-Mantis explained Chris Avellone, that the studio management of Obsidian Entertainment – ​​namely CEO Feargus Urquhart – rejected an offer from Bethesda of $10.000 for the release of the source code.

Bethesda currently possesses parts of the code, but doesn't know how to reassemble them into a functioning whole. Without Obsidian's assistance, the chances of a remaster are therefore extremely slim. Apparently, they've secured an effective safety net for themselves.

The missing code as a technical obstacle

According to Avellone, the handover of the source code and build pipeline was the last contractual milestone for Obsidian. The fact that this was deliberately ignored offers a glimpse into the strained relationship between the studios at the time. Without this code, Bethesda cannot simply modernize the game or port it to a new engine version. Avellone suspects that Bethesda simply lacks the engineering expertise to decipher Obsidian's original construct without instructions.

Despite these hurdles, an official remaster isn't entirely out of the question, but it could prove technically problematic. Avellone points to "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered," released in 2025. That game used a technical workaround: the old engine provided the logic, while Unreal Engine 5 was overlaid for the graphics.

The Microsoft factor: Since Microsoft acquired both studios, the assets are theoretically under one roof. A collaboration between Bethesda and Obsidian would be logical, but has not yet been officially confirmed.

Since Microsoft acquired both studios, the assets are theoretically under one roof. A collaboration between Bethesda and Obsidian would be logical, but has not yet been officially confirmed. Ordering: Avellone advises Bethesda to test the process on Fallout 3 first before attempting the more complex New Vegas.

Technical disaster looming?

For fans, this news means above all: skepticism is warranted. Should a remaster be released, the lack of the original source code risks resulting in a technical patchwork. Without deep access to the original code base, serious quality issues are inevitable: As the technically mixed "Oblivion Remaster" demonstrates, such engine hybrids often lead to unstable frame rates and new bugs.

However, for the community, another risk weighs more heavily, as such an "engine wrapper" could completely isolate the modding scene of New Vegas, which has grown over the years, from a technical perspective and render existing extensions unusable.

A remaster without source code is like trying to fix an engine without reading the blueprints. The "solution" of layering graphics over old code skeletons proved unstable in Oblivion. Anyone wanting to play Fallout: New Vegas at a stable 60 FPS and 4K today is currently much safer with the PC version and the "Viva New Vegas" mod list than hoping for a Bethesda remaster.