Far Cry 7: Dataminer leaks PvPvE time-loop and survival mechanics

According to a new leak from well-known Ubisoft dataminer RogueTx, Far Cry 7 will break with the classic open-world structure of the series and switch to a PvPvE extraction survival loop.

Players will reportedly team up online in squads to rescue six members of their family from a militant group called "Sons of Truth." The game is internally targeted for release in 2027 – as usual, without any guarantee.

Race against time

The central element of the campaign is already missing. previous leaks The familiar time limit of 72 in-game hours remains. What's new is the structural integration with survival mechanics. RogueTX nennt specific details such as the limited lifespan of weapons, the securing of safe houses, and environmental hazards posed by wolves and grizzly bears.

The design is reportedly inspired by hardcore shooters like "Escape from Tarkov." For a franchise that has defined its core identity since "Far Cry 3" through an accessible single-player sandbox, this move represents a significant risk. Ubisoft is clearly trying to shift its focus more towards profitable live-service elements and long-term player retention.

The available datamining findings leave a crucial question unanswered. It remains unclear whether this PvPvE approach will replace the primary single-player campaign or be integrated as a separate multiplayer mode. Industry insiders like Tom Henderson have previously reported on two separate projects: "Project Blackbird" for the main game and "Project Maverick" for a dedicated Extraction spin-off.

RogueTx's latest code suggests that both concepts have been merged in "Far Cry 7". A purely online requirement for the main story would completely alienate the traditional fanbase.

Ubisoft is under extreme pressure after recent commercial setbacks. Breaking with the repetitive open-world formula makes mechanical sense. However, the combination of a strict 72-hour time limit and PvPvE extraction elements risks completely alienating casual players. Unless Ubisoft strictly separates the extraction loop as an optional mode, classic Far Cry will die with part 7. Period.