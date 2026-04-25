Far Cry 7: Noah Hawley declares game stories "irrelevant"

Showrunner Noah Hawley is foregoing familiar characters like Vaas or Pagan Min for the upcoming FX series, opting instead for a completely original narrative. This positions the project as a creative dialogue with the franchise, rather than a classic retelling of the Ubisoft hits or the upcoming installment "Far Cry 7".

In a Interview with Deadline The creator of "Fargo" clarified that he is critical of video games as a medium for linear drama due to the skippable nature of cutscenes, and therefore takes a radically different approach. This would have been the perfect opportunity for a cross-media event to launch the series simultaneously with "Far Cry 7“to position themselves. But this strategic alliance seems a long way off: While Hawley is doing his own thing on TV, the game, according to current reports to struggle with massive internal hurdles.

Why Hawley ignores the templates

Hawley justifies the decision against a direct adaptation of "Far Cry 3" or "Far Cry 4" with the structure of video games. In his view, the human drama in games is often secondary, as players can skip cutscenes to return to the gameplay – a fact he describes as "death to a series".

Hawley instead chooses the approach he already used with Fargo and Alien. He utilizes the DNA of the franchise—exotic settings, moral gray areas, and the fight against overwhelmingly powerful antagonists—to build a new anthology story. For fans, this means that the hope of seeing fan favorites like Vaas Montenegro or Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito) again in the series is dashed for now.

The parallel to Far Cry 7

This focus on "human drama" and time pressure is interesting in the context of the current rumors surrounding "Far Cry 7". While Hawley wants to strengthen the drama on television through new narratives, Ubisoft seems to be taking the same approach with the game sequel, focusing on gameplay.

Time limit: Rumours suggest that Far Cry 7 will introduce a 24-hour (real-time) time limit to save a family.

Rumours suggest that Far Cry 7 will introduce a 24-hour (real-time) time limit to save a family. Dramaturgy: This mechanic forces players to engage more deeply with the world and the consequences of their actions – precisely the kind of relevance that Hawley denies previous games have.

This mechanic forces players to engage more deeply with the world and the consequences of their actions – precisely the kind of relevance that Hawley denies previous games have. Conflict: While the series ignores the gameplay component, the next game apparently tries to incorporate the "drama" directly into the mechanics, instead of just parking it in cutscenes.

Hawley's skepticism regarding the narrative depth of games almost seems like an affront when considering modern milestones like The Last of Us. Nevertheless, with Fargo he proved that he can capture the spirit of a source material without copying it. However, his description of video game stories as "irrelevant" is likely to cause considerable controversy within the community, since the iconic villains are precisely what holds Far Cry together at its core.

The series has the potential to be high quality, as Hawley is a master of his craft. However, his drastic underestimation of the fans' emotional connection to the characters and the narrative strength of the source material leaves a bad taste in the mouth.