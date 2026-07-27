Far Cry Project Kodiak: Ubisoft cancels extraction shooter experiment

Ubisoft is apparently discontinuing Maverick, the extraction shooter project set in the Far Cry universe, and transferring its technical basis to a new open-world project called Kodiak.

The game, developed by Vantage Studios, is in a very early stage of development following the recently completed concept phase and is several years away from release, as reported by Insider-Gaming.

Project Kodiak cancels Ubisoft's extraction plans

The French publisher is thus pulling the plug on its attempts to force the established Far Cry formula onto the competitive extraction shooter market. The previous project, Maverick, failed to achieve a productive breakthrough and has been canceled. It will be replaced by the newly restructured Project Kodiak.

Vantage Studios is taking the lead in development. The core engine work and codebase of Maverick are being reused, saving development time and prototyping costs. In terms of content, the game is returning to a classic first-person open-world system, focusing on player-driven decision mechanics and narratives. The extraction shooter approach is therefore off the table for now.

What will happen to Project Blackbird?

Alongside Kodiak, the actual main game of the series exists: Project BlackbirdThis next major installment in the series has struggled with internal delays and several postponements in recent years. Internal sources now describe the current state of development as stable.

Blackbird is slated to feature a cooperative multiplayer mode. Charlie Guillemot, CEO of Vantage Studios, refers to the game internally as "Act One." This phrasing reveals the strategy: the game is designed as the foundation for a multi-part release pipeline. However, if sales figures aren't strong, this series architecture will be jeopardized.

Strategic consolidation at Vantage Studios

Ubisoft is increasingly consolidating its core franchises – Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six – under the Vantage Studios umbrella. The goal is to optimize resource allocation through shared technology stacks.

The cancellation of Maverick illustrates the current market environment. The market for live-service and extraction shooters is oversaturated, and the failure rate is extremely high. Ubisoft is choosing the lower risk and spreading the Far Cry franchise across two pillars: the traditional main series (Blackbird) and a gameplay-system-focused open-world project (Kodiak).

Instead of forcing through the risky extraction concept, Ubisoft uses existing assets for a pure open-world experience. Until Kodiak or Blackbird Reaching market maturity, however, still requires years of development time. It remains to be seen whether the games' technical infrastructure will still be up-to-date at release.