Fatal Frame II Crimson Butterfly Remake: Silent Hill f crossover DLC released

Koei Tecmo and Team NINJA have released the announced Silent Hill f collaboration pack for the “Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake”, which now unlocks new costumes and accessories for the Amakura sisters.

The crossover pack integrates visual elements from "Silent Hill f" into the remake of the horror classic Fatal Frame II. Specifically, it includes the outfit of protagonist Shimizu Hinako. Players can activate the DLC pack via the Butterfly Lanterns (save points) in the game menu.

Outfit and accessories in the Silent Hill f-style

The package consists of two main components, which can be distributed differently among the characters:

Navy Sailor School Uniform: This outfit is exclusively available to Mio Amakura.

This outfit is exclusively available to Mio Amakura. Fox Mask: This accessory can be worn by both Mio and her sister Mayu.

Technically, these are purely cosmetic changes that have no impact on the gameplay mechanics of the "Camera Obscura" or ghost encounters. The release so soon after the March 12th launch underscores Koei Tecmo's strategy of keeping the brand relevant through synergies with other major horror franchises.

This collaboration is unique, as it links two of the most important Japanese horror series. While "Fatal Frame" (Project Zero) traditionally focuses on psychological ghost horror, "Silent Hill f," with its focus on 1960s Japan, marked a stylistic convergence of the two series.

Compared to the original PlayStation 2 version, the remake on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 offers a significantly more stable frame rate and modernized lighting effects, which are particularly noticeable in the new textures of the DLC costumes. Those interested in learning more about the technical aspects of the main game should take a look at... my detailed review toss.

For fans of both series, the DLC is a nice atmospheric addition. It offers no gameplay advantages, but showcases the engine's capabilities in rendering different material surfaces (fabric vs. mask texture). Those who already own the game will find it a fitting bridge to the next major horror release.