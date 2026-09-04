Square Enix is ​​shipping "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" on a single disc, forcing buyers to undertake a massive download. Anyone who thinks they can live without an internet connection is completely out of luck.

A plastic sleeve with no contents

130 gigabytes of data volume are on paperOnly a fraction of that ends up on the pressed disc. The game simply won't start if the console doesn't establish a signal to the server upon initial insertion. Square Enix is ​​essentially handing players a useless plastic disc that instantly loses its value without the manufacturer's servers.

This very practice bluntly demonstrates how absurd the clinging to physical discs has become. The sheer amount of data in modern titles has simply made the medium obsolete. Instead of admitting this, publishers continue to sell cases for €80 that ultimately serve only as expensive unlock codes. A logistical disaster. Plastic waste on rails.

We're dragging outdated discs through supply chains, blocking storage space, and burning fuel for a disc whose sole purpose is license verification. Anyone producing discs in this way provides the strongest argument for the complete abolition of data storage media.

The contradiction of the data carriers

The predecessor, "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth," came on two discs in the case. It was bulky, but consistent. Square Enix has simply eliminated the extra cost of the second disc for "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" and is now passing the bandwidth costs directly on to the end user. Those with a slow internet connection will be waiting for hours.

This is especially bitter given the developers' statements on game preservation. Just recently, the studio management publicly advocated for preserving video games. This mandatory download achieves precisely the opposite. If the publisher ever shuts down the servers, the disc becomes a worthless coaster. This isn't a physical purchase; it's a disguised rip-off. If the disc no longer contains the game, it loses its sole purpose.

Square Enix's 130GB disc requirement has turned the plastic case into nothing more than a waste product. A game advertised on disc but unplayable without a download is an insult to collectors. Would you completely abandon physical discs in the future if games like "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" require a 130GB download anyway?

The game appear on April 8, 2027.