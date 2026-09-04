Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: 130 GB download shows why the disc is a joke

Square Enix is shipping "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" on a single disc, forcing buyers to undertake a massive download. Anyone who thinks they can live without an internet connection is completely out of luck.
A plastic sleeve with no contents
130 gigabytes of data volume are on paperOnly a fraction of that ends up on the pressed disc. The game simply won't start if the console doesn't establish a signal to the server upon initial insertion. Square Enix is essentially handing players a useless plastic disc that instantly loses its value without the manufacturer's servers.
This very practice bluntly demonstrates how absurd the clinging to physical discs has become. The sheer amount of data in modern titles has simply made the medium obsolete. Instead of admitting this, publishers continue to sell cases for €80 that ultimately serve only as expensive unlock codes. A logistical disaster. Plastic waste on rails.
We're dragging outdated discs through supply chains, blocking storage space, and burning fuel for a disc whose sole purpose is license verification. Anyone producing discs in this way provides the strongest argument for the complete abolition of data storage media.
The contradiction of the data carriers
The predecessor, "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth," came on two discs in the case. It was bulky, but consistent. Square Enix has simply eliminated the extra cost of the second disc for "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" and is now passing the bandwidth costs directly on to the end user. Those with a slow internet connection will be waiting for hours.
This is especially bitter given the developers' statements on game preservation. Just recently, the studio management publicly advocated for preserving video games. This mandatory download achieves precisely the opposite. If the publisher ever shuts down the servers, the disc becomes a worthless coaster. This isn't a physical purchase; it's a disguised rip-off. If the disc no longer contains the game, it loses its sole purpose.
Square Enix's 130GB disc requirement has turned the plastic case into nothing more than a waste product. A game advertised on disc but unplayable without a download is an insult to collectors. Would you completely abandon physical discs in the future if games like "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" require a 130GB download anyway?
The game appear on April 8, 2027.
Under the circumstances, the disc is a joke. The real wish is that they simply deliver the complete game without internet requirements (at least in a finished, playable version; excluding DLC and patches). Most people probably assume this is the case, even without knowing the details.
One shouldn't defend the abolition of discs simply because the status quo, even back in the disc era, failed to fulfill its intended purpose: to allow playing on original hardware for at least 20 years. If that were the goal, or even legally mandated, implementation would be a breeze. Final Fantasy VII used four discs on PC (and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has already demonstrated that games over 100 GB can be delivered across multiple discs on the PS5). The size of modern games isn't a problem for physical media. The true purpose of the medium has unfortunately been missed for years.
It's really annoying that there's probably only an installer on the disc. I guess I'll only buy the game when I can find it cheap somewhere, sometime (10€ < 20€). I can wait. I only played the remake now, after getting it bundled with the second game for 40€. If the complete game had been on discs, I probably would have just waited for a day-one patch before buying it.
That's roughly equivalent to a game key card, right?
Not a complete game on disc, no buy for me, they could have put it on 2 discs.
I prefer this to completely abandoning discs! This way I can rent or sell them! Why do some people still refuse to understand that?
What if the PlayStation servers are down? Then lending or selling the disc won't help much.