Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: Disc release for the trilogy finale is in doubt

Square Enix is ​​currently considering a physical release of "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" on disc and keycards. Director Naoki Hamaguchi expressed his enthusiasm for the physical medium in his recent statement, but offered no firm guarantee.

Hamaguchi has made recent statements regarding GamesRadar He emphasized his personal preference for physical media. However, the development team cannot currently guarantee a traditional disc release.

Technical specifications from console manufacturers regarding storage limits on Blu-rays and Nintendo Switch 2 key cards complicate planning in the studio. Physical releases are increasingly under pressure across the industry. Downloads already dominated previous consoles. The lack of storage space is a real issue.

Platform parity requires technical concessions.

The release of "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" will take place simultaneously on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2. Square Enix is ​​thus breaking with its previous timed exclusivity policy on Sony's hardware.

This broad platform availability comes at a price for physical distribution. On the Nintendo Switch 2, cartridge save data limits direct usability, while on optical discs, multi-layered data sets often prevent delivery without extensive additional downloads. Technical compromises are simply unavoidable, even if this leaves collectors facing uncertain prospects.

Hamaguchi spreads cautious optimism – after all, hope costs nothing.

"There will always be some kind of physical or packaged edition, even if download codes become the predominant way of using games."

Anyone hoping for a complete game without a download requirement on store shelves shouldn't get their hopes up too high. Ultimately, Square Enix's decisions are based on the pure production costs per physical medium and the profit margin from direct digital sales.

The commitment to physical media culture primarily serves PR purposes for cultivating a loyal customer base. At worst, all that ends up on the retailer's shelf is a cardboard box with an integrated license code, as exemplified by "GTA 6".