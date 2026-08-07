Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: New gameplay confirmed at Gamescom ONL

Square Enix will bring "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" to the Gamescom stage on August 25th. Director Naoki Hamaguchi will personally present new material in Geoff Keighley's livestream.

Square Enix will be showing new footage of "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25th at 20:00 PM CEST. Game Director Naoki Hamaguchi will be on stage in person to introduce the role-playing game.

Since its initial reveal at the Summer Game Fest in June, things have been quiet regarding the finale of the remake trilogy. Even back then, there was a surprising amount to see. That's precisely what makes the upcoming performance in Cologne so exciting. Which section will the team choose next?

Expectations for the performance

The fact that the director is attending in person suggests a substantial presentation. Not just a short CGI snippet. We need deeper insights into exploring the game world and revisions to the combat system. The foundation is there thanks to the predecessors. Now the details need to be convincing.

The confirmation for Opening Night Live is a good sign for the state of development. Nevertheless, we must wait. Only actual gameplay will show how fresh the ending truly feels.

Would you prefer to see free exploration with the Highwind at the Gamescom show, or details about Vincent and Cid's new combat mechanics?