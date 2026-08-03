Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: Only 4 jobs per character – here's why it's the right decision

Each member of your party in "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation" receives exactly four specialized job classes, called FITS (Function Integrated Tactical Suitwear). Director Naoki Hamaguchi openly explained this fixed limit at the FF14 Fan Fest in Berlin, citing the immense effort involved in modern AAA game development.

Between pixel heritage and HD reality

A look back at the series' history immediately reveals the problem. In "Final Fantasy V," four pixelated heroes effortlessly switched between more than 20 jobs because a few adapted sprites were all it took. Today, each individual class requires a completely unique 3D outfit, custom-tailored attack animations, and its own balancing for a growing party of heroes. This consumes enormous amounts of development time.

Hamaguchi makes no secret of it: 20 or 30 jobs per character are simply unaffordable for a standalone single-player title. Only ongoing service games like Final Fantasy XIV can deliver such quantities bit by bit over the years. For Revelation, that was simply impossible.

Quantity does not equal quality

At first glance, the number 4 seems like a damper. But that impression is deceptive. Each FITS outfit slot clearly defines the character's role in combat and gives them a new visual identity – like Cloud in his warrior outfit or Tifa as a black mage.

Instead of watered-down mini-bonuses for dozens of filler classes, we get four well-developed specializations per character. This forces genuine tactical decisions in party building. That's exactly what the combat system needs for the series finale.

Limiting the game to four FITS isn't a lazy compromise, but rather a sharp focus. Square Enix trades endless menu tinkering for tangible depth and tailored animations. The formula works when the four roles in the finished game are noticeably distinct from one another in terms of gameplay.