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Final Fantasy 9 Remake: Insider has bad news about the development status

The Final Fantasy 9 Remake is making no progress. An insider has confirmed that development has been halted at Square Enix. Here are all the details on the current status.

Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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According to insider NateTheHate, the long-awaited remake of "Final Fantasy 9" is currently on hold and shows no progress in development. While a later resumption is possible, there is currently no active team working on the project.

Although the project was already part of the massive Nvidia GeForce Now leak years ago – which proved to be extremely accurate through announcements like Resident Evil 4 Remake or Dragon's Dogma 2 – it remains “Final Fantasy 9“One of the few titles on this list that hasn't been officially announced yet. According to the insider, who has provided reliable details on Nintendo and Square Enix projects in the past, there is currently “no movement” behind the scenes.”

This standstill is particularly noteworthy because the original from 2000 is considered one of the best-rated installments in the series, and a remake has been massively demanded by the fan community since the success of the Final Fantasy 7 reimagining.

Strategic realignment at Square Enix

The suspected development halt fits with the current corporate strategy. Square Enix recently emphasized its intention to focus more on multiplatform releases and high-quality "AAA" titles after several smaller projects fell short of financial expectations. While "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" was technically impressive, the trilogy is tying up enormous resources within Creative Business Unit I.

In contrast to the elaborate remake approach of Part 7, internal speculation often centered on a more classic, less resource-intensive remake for Part 9. The fact that even this is now "on hold" suggests that Square Enix is ​​reassessing its priorities in the area of ​​JRPG revivals – possibly in favor of the "Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster," which was also mentioned in the Nvidia leak.

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For fans, this means the end of hope for a timely announcement. Square Enix is ​​currently compensating for the game's absence with merchandising, a picture-book prequel, and an animated series currently in production. Those who want to experience Zidane and Garnet's story will still have to rely on the original or the 2016 HD remaster.

A "on ice" status at Square Enix isn't a definitive end, but it's tantamount to an indefinite postponement. From a technical standpoint, the studio is likely currently focusing all its resources on completing the third installment of the "Final Fantasy VII" saga and optimizing its engine pipeline.

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SOURCES:NatetheHate
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mischmasch77
4 hours earlier

Am I the only gamer who doesn't think much of remakes?
I tried playing some ancient FF game in winter and turned it off after 20 minutes out of boredom.

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Kafka
3 hours earlier
Reply to  mischmasch77

But exactly, that's why there are remakes, because many people switch off after 20 minutes of the really old games. So I think remakes are great.

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