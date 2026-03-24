Final Fantasy is dead to young people: Yoshi-P admits the failure of the release policy.

Producer Naoki Yoshida openly admits that the years-long gaps between main installments of the Final Fantasy series have eroded contact with the younger generation. To close this gap, Square Enix is ​​now relying on the new mobile project "Dissidia Duellum" as an entry point.

The enormous time gap between new Final Fantasy releases prevents Sea Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida believes that younger players develop an organic connection to the brand. While early fans grew up with regular releases, today there are gaps of five to six years between major RPG epics, making the series increasingly invisible to a generation growing up with fast-paced online titles.

The price of perfectionism

In a recent video for the launch of "Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy," Yoshida speaks frankly: Those who are 15 or 20 years old today simply haven't experienced the same "release frequency" as the over-40 crowd. In the PS1 era, there were only one to two years between parts 7, 8, and 9. Today, we wait an eternity for Final Fantasy 17, while Final Fantasy 16 is already three years old.

The problem is self-inflicted. Exploding budgets and the demand to deliver the graphical benchmark every time are eating up time. Time in which the competition – whether "Genshin Impact" or competitive shooters – has long since captured the attention of younger players. If a brand isn't present, it simply doesn't exist for this target group.

The risky mobile bridge

The plan to fill this gap with "Dissidia Duellum" seems like a strategic rescue attempt. It's a 3v3 boss battler for smartphones, whose system, according to Yoshida, was inspired by social media. The goal is clear: to take place where young people spend their time, perhaps later getting them excited about the "big" spin-offs.

Whether a free-to-play title with social media elements can truly capture the essence of Final Fantasy remains questionable. Often, such spin-offs feel more like a poor consolation prize while waiting for a proper main installment. But from Square Enix's perspective, it makes sense: they're trying to keep the franchise in the public eye before the next generation completely labels it "my parents' game."

Yoshida's self-awareness is commendable, but the solution feels like a band-aid on a gaping wound. A mobile game alone won't solve the main series' relevance problem as long as development cycles for AAA RPGs continue to lengthen. The danger remains that Final Fantasy will become a monument to gaming history instead of remaining a vibrant part of youth culture.

What do you think: Is a mobile spin-off really enough to keep you hooked, or is the brand already on the decline for you without regular main installments?