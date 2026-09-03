Final Fantasy Resonance: Demo starts free with Sephiroth boss fight

Square Enix is ​​launching its first HD-2D project – Final Fantasy Resonance – with a free demo version. Game progress from the first few hours will carry over directly to the full version upon its release in October.

The preview version of "Final Fantasy Resonance" is now available for download on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The preview covers the entire first chapter in the kingdom of Grandshelt. This section offers three to five hours of gameplay.

Players who complete the demo will retain their progress. Square Enix allows all save data to be transferred to the full version, which will be released on October 22, 2026. This eliminates the need to start the game twice in the fall.

Mobile story as a console RPG

The story is based on the first story arc of the mobile game "Final Fantasy Brave Exvius." Developer Square Enix completely rebuilt the framework to create a full-fledged console role-playing game without any mobile game mechanics. The turn-based combat system relies on classic tactics.

Alongside Chocobos, Espers, and airships, familiar faces from previous installments reappear throughout the game. Cloud, Tidus, and the Warrior of Light are among the roster. Sephiroth also joins the fray. The iconic antagonist is hidden within the game and can be challenged for a special reward. The fight is entirely optional.

Graphic style in a new guise

Visually, the title uses the familiar HD 2D style previously employed by games like Octopath Traveler. Pixel sprites meet three-dimensional backgrounds and lighting effects. It's the first foray into this graphic style for the main franchise.

The optional boss fight against Sephiroth This shows that Square Enix is ​​giving ample space to fan service. A three-hour demo with full data transfer is the most honest way to thoroughly test the revamped mobile combat system before purchasing it in October.